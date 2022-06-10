https://sputniknews.com/20220610/explosion-heard-in-central-donetsk-near-dpr-heads-office-1096190965.html

Explosion Heard in Central Donetsk Near DPR Head's Office

This comes amid intensified attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics while the Russian Army continues advancing as... 10.06.2022, Sputnik International

An explosion has occurred in the centre of Donetsk near the office of the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin, a Sputnik correspondent reported.A video has emerged online showing plumes of smoke rising above the scene where the incident took place.According to eyewitnesses, two shells exploded in the city, with one hitting the top floor of a residential building. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. In recent days, Donetsk has been repeatedly shelled by Ukrainian troops, including with the use of howitzers supplied by Western countries. Russia has repeatedly warned the US and its allies supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine that doing so will only prolong the hostilities.

