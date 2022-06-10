International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220610/explosion-heard-in-central-donetsk-near-dpr-heads-office-1096190965.html
Explosion Heard in Central Donetsk Near DPR Head's Office
Explosion Heard in Central Donetsk Near DPR Head's Office
This comes amid intensified attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics while the Russian Army continues advancing as... 10.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-10T12:55+0000
2022-06-10T13:31+0000
situation in ukraine
ukraine
donetsk
explosion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/12/1093149364_0:161:3068:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_f04133811c2effddbfc72023815c87c0.jpg
An explosion has occurred in the centre of Donetsk near the office of the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin, a Sputnik correspondent reported.A video has emerged online showing plumes of smoke rising above the scene where the incident took place.According to eyewitnesses, two shells exploded in the city, with one hitting the top floor of a residential building. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. In recent days, Donetsk has been repeatedly shelled by Ukrainian troops, including with the use of howitzers supplied by Western countries. Russia has repeatedly warned the US and its allies supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine that doing so will only prolong the hostilities.
ukraine
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/12/1093149364_170:0:2899:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_10ed4c3e2619ed741fcb3f072c42b4df.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, donetsk, explosion

Explosion Heard in Central Donetsk Near DPR Head's Office

12:55 GMT 10.06.2022 (Updated: 13:31 GMT 10.06.2022)
© Sputnik / Сергей Батурин / Go to the photo bankPhoto of city of Donetsk, 15 February 2022.
Photo of city of Donetsk, 15 February 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2022
© Sputnik / Сергей Батурин
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
US
India
Global
This comes amid intensified attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics while the Russian Army continues advancing as part of its military operation in Ukraine.
An explosion has occurred in the centre of Donetsk near the office of the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
A video has emerged online showing plumes of smoke rising above the scene where the incident took place.
According to eyewitnesses, two shells exploded in the city, with one hitting the top floor of a residential building. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties.
In recent days, Donetsk has been repeatedly shelled by Ukrainian troops, including with the use of howitzers supplied by Western countries. Russia has repeatedly warned the US and its allies supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine that doing so will only prolong the hostilities.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала