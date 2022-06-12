https://sputniknews.com/20220612/rkelly-type-situation-family-claims-actor-ezra-miller-is-subjecting-daughter-to-cult-lifestyle-1096234389.html

‘R.Kelly Type Situation’: Family Claims Actor Ezra Miller is Subjecting Daughter to ‘Cult’ Lifestyle

‘R.Kelly Type Situation’: Family Claims Actor Ezra Miller is Subjecting Daughter to ‘Cult’ Lifestyle

Attorney and activist Chase Iron Eyes and wife, Sara Jumping Eagle, petitioned the Standing Rock Sioux tribal court for an order of protection last week... 12.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-12T04:34+0000

2022-06-12T04:34+0000

2022-06-12T04:34+0000

hollywood

us

native americans

cult

court

abuse

r kelly

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0c/1096234232_0:50:2247:1314_1920x0_80_0_0_728b369dde1c1d41b2cd45a376637b73.jpg

Amid a string of social media pleas, the parents of 18-year-old Tokota Iron Eyes are once again speaking out against Ezra Miller, the 29-year-old actor who has been accused of grooming, assaulting, and possibly drugging women who are now traveling with them in California.Speaking to the New York Post, Dr. Sara Jumping Eagle compared her daughter’s situation to that of the women abused by Robert Kelly, popularly known as R. Kelly, a convicted child sex offender whose alleged predatory and controlling tactics have been well documented in recent court cases.R. Kelly is a Grammy-award-winning singer-songwriter who was previously acquitted in a child pornography case in 2008, but has since been convicted of several crimes, including racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, bribery, and sex trafficking. Kelly is due for sentencing in August 2022.Sara Jumping Eagle and Chase Iron Eyes told the NYP that Miller has co-opted and appropriated Native American beliefs in their attempt to appeal to the women. The couple also recounted a time in which Miller reportedly tried to lecture them on what Lakota medicine man the family should use.Jumping Eagle has referred to the “Justice League” star as a “spiritual voyeur dabbling in indigenous peoples’ spiritual beliefs.” She also claimed that Miller is using ‘they/them’ pronouns in an attempt to avoid being “labeled a white, privileged male.”Tokota, who dropped out of high school and was with Miller when the actor was arrested for disorderly conduct in Hawaii back in March, has said it is “nobody’s business and nobody is owed a story or outcome” about her life and time with the actor, whom she refers to as a “comrade” on social media.Iron Eyes told the LA Times on Thursday that he and the court have been unable to serve Miller the protective order because they “have no idea of knowing where Tokata and Ezra are to gain help from other jurisdictions.”The order prohibits Miller from contacting or harassing Tokota and Chase Iron Eyes and Jumping Eagle for a 30-day period. It also orders Miller remain at least 100 yards away from the family’s residence.A related hearing has been set for July 12.

https://sputniknews.com/20211006/youtube-deletes-two-r-kellys-channels-amid-sex-trafficking-conviction-1089701228.html

hollywood

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

hollywood, us, native americans, cult, court, abuse, r kelly