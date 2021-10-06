YouTube Deletes Two R. Kelly’s Channels Amid Sex-Trafficking Conviction

Video hosting YouTube has removed singer R. Kelly's channels, who is awaiting sentence for sex crimes, from its platform.According to the head of the legal department of YouTube, Nicole Allston, the site on 5 October closed two channels associated with the singer. Users who try to access them receive a notification that “account has been terminated for violating YouTube's Terms of Service”.However, the platform continues to offer Kelly's music albums on its YouTube Music streaming audio service.In July 2019, R. Kelly was arrested and charged with sex crimes. The prosecutor's office accused the musician of sexual violence, including against minors, as well as the distribution of child pornography and obstruction of justice. A jury subsequently found the musician guilty; he will be sentenced on 4 May 2022 and faces up to 100 years in prison.
In September, a New York federal jury charged R. Kelly on nine cases, including racketeering, sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation.
Video hosting YouTube has removed singer R. Kelly's channels, who is awaiting sentence for sex crimes, from its platform.
According to the head of the legal department of YouTube, Nicole Allston, the site on 5 October closed two channels associated with the singer. Users who try to access them receive a notification that “account has been terminated for violating YouTube's Terms of Service”.
“Egregious actions committed by R. Kelly warrant penalties beyond standard enforcement measures due to a potential to cause widespread harm,” Allston wrote. “Ultimately we are taking this action to protect our users similar to other platforms.”
However, the platform continues to offer Kelly's music albums on its YouTube Music streaming audio service.
In July 2019, R. Kelly was arrested and charged with sex crimes. The prosecutor's office accused the musician of sexual violence, including against minors, as well as the distribution of child pornography and obstruction of justice. A jury subsequently found the musician guilty; he will be sentenced on 4 May 2022 and faces up to 100 years in prison.