Angelina Jolie Says Divorcing Brad Pitt Was 'The Right Decision'

Actreess Angelina Jolie has recently opened up about the reason for her divorce from Brad Pitt.
In an interview with Vogue Global Network, Jolie said:
"I separated for the wellbeing of my family. It was the right decision".
The actress also explained the timing of her commentary about the divorce. She said she decided to open up because there were people who had used her silence for their own purposes.
"Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds".
Jolie and Pitt were together for 12 years and are parents to six children: Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox (their biological children), and three adopted children - Maddox, Pax, and Zahara.
They split in 2016, with Jolie filing for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences". Their separation was overshadowed by a scandal surrounding their purchase of the Chateau Miraval company for $28.4 million, and - as part of the deal - a mansion and a vineyard in Correns, France, where they married in 2014. Owning a 50% stake in the company, Jolie told Pitt in autumn of 2021 that she had sold it to Russian businessman Yuri Shefler. After that, Brad announced his intention to sue his ex-wife, claiming that her decision to sell her part of the shares "to a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions" harmed the reputation of their co-owned wine brand.