Brad Pitt Says Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie is Seeking to 'Inflict Harm' by Selling Share of Vineyard

Brad Pitt Says Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie is Seeking to 'Inflict Harm' by Selling Share of Vineyard

The winery is located in southern France in the village of Correns. Angeline Jolie and Brad Pitt were married on August 23, 2014, in Correns after purchasing

According to Pitt and his lawyers, the couple had an agreement that neither of them would sell their share of Château Miraval without first obtaining the approval of the other party. Now, according to court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Pitt is suing his ex-wife for selling her share of the business to Yuri Shefler, a British billionaire businessman.Shefler owns the alcoholic beverage company Stoli Group, whose wine division Tenute del Mondo bought Jolie’s 50% stake in the vineyard after contentious legal proceedings that kept Jolie from being able to do so.“Jolie consummated the purported sale without Pitt’s knowledge, denying Pitt the consent right she owed him and the right of first refusal her business entity owed his,” the suit reads.“She sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval.”The suit also claims that Pitt poured in roughly 70% of the couple’s investment into Miraval.After filing for divorce just two years into their marriage, Jolie requested sole physical custody of the couple’s six children. That decision could have something to do with the fact that Jolie allegedly sued the FBI under a pseudonym for information related to a domestic abuse incident that occurred on one of their private jets in 2016, just days before she filed for a divorce.The drama between the couple continues even after Pitt finally received joint custody of his and Jolie’s six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shilo, and twins Vivienne and Knox in May of 2021.Jolie sold her share of the Château because she wanted to avoid becoming a “disregarded business partner with her ex-husband,” according to one of her lawyers who the Wall Street Journal cited. Jolie’s lawyer argues that after two years of a back-and-forth battle to reach a buyout agreement with Pitt, Jolie’s attorneys began looking for a third party purchaser.Jolie said she had purchased Miraval together with Pitt as a “family business” and envisioned the mansion and its vineyard as the place where they “would grow old together,” according to a January 2021 suit.But Jolie says she could “no longer maintain any ownership position in an alcohol-based business given her personal objections,” perhaps alluding to Pitt’s rumored issues with substances, which was an alleged catalyst for the couple’s divorce. In a 2017 GQ article, Pitt said, “I can’t remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff or something.”Pitt says the news of the purchase came as a surprise to him and that he had been planning to use the Château — a 35-room mansion which is located in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur— as his private home.Damia McKinney, the global chief of Stoli Group, said in a statement at the time of their deal with Jolie, “We are not aware of any issues related to our purchase of 50% of Miraval nor do we have any concerns.”

