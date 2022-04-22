https://sputniknews.com/20220422/angelina-jolie-allegedly-suing-fbi-for-information-on-ex-husband-brad-pitt-1094955989.html

Angelina Jolie Allegedly Suing FBI for Information on Ex-Husband Brad Pitt

In 2016, Brad Pitt allegedly got into an altercation with his son Maddox, who was 15 years-old at the time. According to the Sun, Pitt and Jolie had been engaged in a fight in which their son Maddox attempted to intervene.Details have not been shared as to what, exactly, Pitt did or didn’t do during the altercation, but a witness claimed Pitt was “out of control” during the altercation.The lawsuit filed this year accuses Pitt of allegedly physically and verbally assaulting both Angelina Jolie and the children, who were all underage at the time.The altercation prompted an anonymous call to the authorities, who turned the incident over to the FBI to investigate the incident, as it took place in the air during a flight the family was on traveling from France to Minnesota. The FBI closed their investigation into Pitt on November 22, 2016 with no charges of wrongdoing.Days after the FBI closed their investigation, Jolie filed for divorce after a 12-year long relationship. Jolie requested physical custody of their six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. Jolie was apparently concerned by Pitt’s parenting methods, as well as citing “an anger problem” while filing for divorce.There were also rumors of substance abuse on Pitt’s end with alcohol and marijuana. In an interview from 2017 for GQ, Pitt commented on allegations concerning his drug and alcohol use, saying “I can’t remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff, or something.”Pitt received joint custody in 2021 following a court battle between the former couple. The decision granted him more time with his children, though Maddox, who is now legally an adult, was not subject to those changes.Now “Jane Doe” is filing a suit under the Freedom of Information Act, hoping to unearth some information on the incident, like why the FBI did not charge the actor and to obtain information that could aid in the children’s trauma counseling, as well as medical care.A source has claimed that “Doe” is using the suit to find any damning information which could help her in their ongoing custody battle.

