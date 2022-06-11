https://sputniknews.com/20220611/prince-charles-reportedly-more-than-disappointed-with-uk-govts-appalling-rwanda-migrant-scheme-1096210152.html

Prince Charles Reportedly ‘More Than Disappointed’ With UK Gov’t’s ‘Appalling’ Rwanda Migrant Scheme

Prince Charles Reportedly ‘More Than Disappointed’ With UK Gov’t’s ‘Appalling’ Rwanda Migrant Scheme

A flight set to take around 30 migrants on a one-way trip to Rwanda on 14 June to have their asylum claims processed there is the first under a controversial

Charles, Prince of Wales, has privately criticised the UK government’s policy of deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing, calling the practice “appalling”, reported The Times and the Daily Mail.The eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and heir apparent to the British throne, has been heard denouncing the migrant offshoring plan behind closed doors, a source was cited as saying.The Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting is set to take place on 20-25 June 2022 in Kigali, Rwanda. Prince Charles is due to represent the 96-year old monarch at the gathering.Controversial Rwanda DealThe idea to issue asylum seekers with a one-way ticket to Rwanda was conceived by the government of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a way to tackle the soaring numbers of migrants. The illegals either venture across the English Channel in small boats from northern France or arrive as stowaways on lorries.The policy was introduced in April by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel as an opportunity to defeat "people smugglers". So far this year, 10,020 migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK, analysis of Government figures by the PA news agency shows.The scheme initially focused predominantly on single men who would be sent to the East African country so that they could be processed there. If their asylum bid was successful, they would be offered long-term accommodation in Rwanda.When Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the plans in April, he vowed that asylum-seekers resorting to illegal routes would be "swiftly and humanely removed to a third country or their country of origin".However, the opposition Labour party and refugee charities took issue with what they decried as an "absolutely chilling" plan that was also a waste of British taxpayers’ money. Furthermore, questions have been raised over Rwanda's human rights record.The first charter flight to send around 30 migrants to the central African country could leave on 14 June. But it has been facing a number of legal hurdles.The report describing Prince Charles’ viewpoint on the issue comes as at least one such legal challenge against the policy was rejected by the High Court.British Judge Jonathan Swift on Friday rejected a bid from a group of asylum-seekers, backed by a UK border staff trade union and refugee groups, to ground the flight set for Tuesday. He did, however, grant the migrants permission for a last-minute appeal to be heard on Monday.A full legal challenge to the UK government’s Rwanda deportation policy is to be held before the end of July.Laura Dubinsky, a lawyer representing the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), was cited by media outlets as saying that migrants sent to Rwanda under the deportation program were at risk of “serious, irreparable harm.”She added that the agency had “serious concerns about Rwandan capacity” to handle arrivals. Indeed, the country is one of the most densely populated in Africa and already home to thousands of refugees.PM Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel, who welcomed the High Court ruling, said the government would “not be deterred” by further legal challenges.Fending off an avalanche of criticism, a government spokesperson was cited as saying:

