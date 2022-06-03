https://sputniknews.com/20220603/deeply-un-british-policy-critics-slam-rwanda-deal-as-first-deportation-flight-to-leave-mid-june-1095969118.html

‘Deeply Un-British Policy’: Critics Slam Rwanda Deal as First Deportation Flight to Leave Mid-June

Syrian and Afghan refugees are believed to be among those who have begun to receive notices from the UK Home Office informing them of who has been designated for relocation to Rwanda in line with the deportation deal struck with the east African country, reported Sky News.15 Syrians have been alerted to the fact they would be on the first such deportation flight in two weeks’ time, Zoe Gardner, head of policy and advocacy at the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants (JCWI),was cited as saying.Protect Civilians, a Syrian refugee advocacy group, claims there are refugees from Syria, Afghanistan, Chad, as well as Egyptians and Kurds on that list.UK Home Secretary Priti Patel had announced on Tuesday that the first deportation flight carrying illegal migrants to Rwanda would take off on 14 June. It was underscored that this was the "final administrative step" in its partnership with the east African nation. Previously, “notices of intent” were issued to dozens of people who entered the UK by irregular means, such as crossing the English Channel by boat. Officials were cited as saying those who will be removed are already in detention.In a statement, Priti Patel vowed she “will not be deterred” from forging ahead with the plans.‘Deeply Un-British Policy’More than 8,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the English Channel in small boast this year, according to an analysis of government data.As the UK faced the challenge of soaring migrant numbers, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the Rwandan deportation plans in April, saying asylum-seekers resorting to illegal routes would be "swiftly and humanely removed to a third country or their country of origin". Johnson touted the £120m pilot scheme as tailored to “save countless lives."Initially, the scheme would focus mainly on single men arriving on boats or lorries. These individuals would be given a one-way ticket for the 4,000-mile trip to Rwanda for processing. If successful, they would be offered long-term accommodation in the African country.Home Secretary Priti Patel, who travelled to Rwanda’s capital Kigali to put her signature under the migrant-swapping deal, said the "vast majority" of those arriving in the UK "illegally" would be considered for relocation to Rwanda.The measure is only one of several announced by the UK government to tackle small boat crossings in the Channel. Others include plans to hand over operational control of the Channel to the Navy, and to ensure that distribution of asylum seekers and resettled refugees is more even across the UK.However, the Rwanda deal has come under strong criticism by Labour and refugee charities, who slammed it as "absolutely chilling" and "cruel and nasty."Questions have been raised over the costs it entails as well as Rwanda's human rights record.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Boris Johnson of attempting to distract from his "partygate" fine with the "unworkable, unethical and extortionate" scheme. The Lib Dems said the government was "slamming the door" in the face of refugees. Ian Blackford, the leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) in Westminster, called it "absolutely chilling".Alarms have been raised by campaigners about access to legal advice and mental health support for people subjected to the Rwanda removal policy.However, Home Office officials insist that they maintain contact with all individuals to ensure the process is fully understood by them and they receive appropriate support ahead of departure.Rwandan government spokesperson Yolande Makolo was cited by the BBC as saying that her native country was “safe” and “developing rapidly”.“…We care as much as every country about human rights," she added.

