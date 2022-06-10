https://sputniknews.com/20220610/uk-home-offices-first-rwanda-migrant-offshoring-flight-stymied-by-slew-of-legal-challenges-1096174008.html

UK Home Office’s First Rwanda Migrant Offshoring Flight Stymied by Slew of Legal Challenges

UK Home Office’s First Rwanda Migrant Offshoring Flight Stymied by Slew of Legal Challenges

As the clock ticks down to the UK Home Office’s first flight to Rwanda under its migrant offshoring plan - conceived as a way to tackle soaring numbers of illegal English Channel crossings - it is facing a second legal injunction.Up to 30 illegal arrivals are expected to be flown one way to the east African country on 14 June, according to The Guardian. However, the policy of forcing some asylum seekers to make their claim for sanctuary in that country instead of in the UK has raised serious concerns for the rule of law.A refugee charity, Asylum Aid, applied for an urgent interim injunction on 9 June to prevent any such flights from leaving until after its application for a judicial review has been heard. The law firm Leigh Day, acting on behalf of the charity, handed in the application, which is also being supported by the charity Freedom from Torture.The charity has argued that the government’s rapid process for slapping asylum seekers with a one-way ticket to Rwanda is unlawful as it is inconsistent with the statutory powers conferred by parliament. They also deem it to be procedurally unfair and constituting a grave impediment to access to justice.This is not the first such legal hurdle, as emergency proceedings were launched in the high court on Wednesday into Home Secretary Priti Patel’s much-touted plan. The application for a judicial review came from the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), the charity Care4Calais and the pressure group Detention Action, along with four individual asylum seekers facing removal to Rwanda.The policy is being challenged over Priti Patel’s right to carry out such removals; the judiciousness of Patel’s claim that Rwanda is generally a “safe third country”; the adequacy of malaria prevention provisions in Rwanda; and whether it complies with the Human Rights Act. The hearing is slated for 10.30am this Friday, while the application from Asylum Aid will be heard on 13 June.Furthermore, a petition started by a Syrian doctor, Hamza Al Khatib, calling for the Rwanda flight to be halted, has already attracted almost 1million signatures. It urges people to email their MPs to lobby the government to halt the Rwanda flight.Airlines that have been selected to carry out the deportation flights are also under a barrage from activists and public figures. They have written to Titan Airways, Privilege Style and Iberojet, chartered by the Home Office, and urged them not to get involved with the policy.Strategy to Overhaul ‘Broken Asylum System’The policy conceived as a way to offset soaring numbers of illegal migrant crossings via the English Channel had been hailed by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel as a major milestone and an opportunity to defeat "people smugglers." So far this year 10,020 migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK, analysis of Government figures by the PA news agency shows.Initially, the scheme is to focus predominantly on single men arriving on small boats or lorries. These individuals would be given a one-way ticket to Rwanda for processing. If their bid was successful, they would be offered long-term accommodation in the African country.Prime Minister Boris Johnson, when he confirmed the Rwandan deportation plans in April, vowed that asylum-seekers resorting to illegal routes would be "swiftly and humanely removed to a third country or their country of origin". Johnson also touted the £120m pilot scheme as tailored to “save countless lives."However, from the outset it was expected that the policy would be facing legal challenges. The opposition Labour party and refugee charities denounced it as "absolutely chilling" and "cruel and nasty." Furthermore, questions have been raised over the costs it entails as well as Rwanda's human rights record.It was also reported on Wednesday that Zambia is another option being considered for the UK’s offshoring policy.According to some reports, up to 130 foreign people are currently waiting in immigration detention centers after being notified they had been picked for the Tuesday flight. Now, if it is stymied by the flurry of legal obstacles, Priti Patel may have to release the migrants.Even temporary legal success in the High Court will most likely result in asylum-seekers either being given electronic tags or ordered to turn up at reporting centers on a regular basis until further notice. According to existing legislation, foreign nationals can only be detained if they have a “realistic prospect” of being removed from the country.A Home Office spokesperson was cited as saying:Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s official spokesman said: “We remain confident in our position, should the legal challenges require us going to the courts we will argue our case. It’s true to say the first flight is due for next week so we have that ready to go.”

