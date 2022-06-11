Prince Andrew Slammed as 'Absolute Fool' Amid £1.6m Debt Wrangle Reportedly Involving Swiss Chalet
© AFP 2022 / RICHARD POHLEBritain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends a Service of Thanksgiving for her late husband, Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in central London on March 29, 2022
Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II’s disgraced second son, stepped down from public life amid fallout from his friendship with pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. Earlier in the year he reached an out-of-court multi-million settlement with his sex assault accuser, Virginia Giuffre, while denying all the accusations.
Prince Andrew has been branded an “absolute fool” for landing in the crosshairs again amid accusations he owes £1.6 million to a Swiss couple whose names have not been revealed, reported the Daily Mail.
The "business debt” allegedly resulted in a freezing order placed by Swiss authorities on his Verbier ski chalet 18 months ago.
Proceeds from the sale of the £18m Chalet Helora were reportedly to help cover the costs of the Duke of York’s multi-million out-of-court settlement with his sex abuse accuser – Virginia Roberts Giuffre. The woman claimed to have been trafficked out by the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with the royal on three separate occasions when she was a minor. The royal consistently denied all allegations.
Luxury Chalet ‘Mired in Debt Dispute’
French socialite Isabelle de Rouvre sold the chalet in Verbier, which includes an indoor pool, sauna, boot room and terrace, to her then-friends Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson in 2014 for £18 million.
Andrew bought the seven-bedroom Chalet Helora, in the luxury Swiss resort of Verbier with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson in 2014 for £16.6million. He is now believed to be selling it to fund the court case, or settle with Ms Giuffre. pic.twitter.com/n3MIrOoZ28— Ron Milner (@RonMilnerBoodle) January 13, 2022
After the couple failed to pay a cash amount of £5 million, the ex-owner agreed it could be deferred until December 2019, albeit with interest. However, the pair failed to honour that agreement. It was only late in 2021 that the Duke of York suddenly settled his debts.
Recalling her tribulations, the socialite was cited as saying:
“It was a horrible experience. I do not understand how he operates and I feel very sorry for people who are involved with him in business. It is really rather unbelievable. He caused me such stress and now it is claimed other people are owed money too.”
She added:
“They [Andrew and Sarah] are so crazy. He [Andrew] is an absolute fool and I just cannot understand how he goes about his life. Really it is a tragedy and so bad for the Queen. I don't know how she manages with them.”
In February it was reported that Prince Andrew had found a buyer for the chalet. But the process stalled after the property found itself “under sequestration” on December 15, 2020 as a result of the alleged debt, according to Le Temps newspaper.
The debt dispute will not prevent the property's sale, suggested sources close to the royal, cited by the outlet.
According to the insiders, while the Duke “did not deny owing the money”, he was “questioning the amount.”
“Talks are under way to resolve the matter, which are expected to be concluded satisfactorily for all parties, but it in no way prevents the sale of the chalet,” a source was quoted as saying.
On 9 June the publication reported that removal vans were seen outside the property. However, they have since left, along with several UK registered cars which were previously used by the Duke and his former wife.
© AP Photo / Ben StansallBritain's Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice arrive for a National Service of Thanksgiving to mark the 90th birthday of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 10, 2016.
Britain's Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice arrive for a National Service of Thanksgiving to mark the 90th birthday of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 10, 2016.
© AP Photo / Ben Stansall
Prince Andrew, who stepped back as a senior royal in May 2020 after allegations emerged over his ties to the late convicted sex offender Epstein, has not been to the chalet in Verbier for years. His ex-wife and their two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, spent the New Year at the property with their families.