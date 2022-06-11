https://sputniknews.com/20220611/prince-andrew-slammed-as-absolute-fool-amid-16m-debt-wrangle-reportedly-involving-swiss-chalet-1096211255.html

Prince Andrew Slammed as 'Absolute Fool' Amid £1.6m Debt Wrangle Reportedly Involving Swiss Chalet

Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II’s disgraced second son, stepped down from public life amid fallout from his friendship with pedophile billionaire Jeffrey... 11.06.2022, Sputnik International

Prince Andrew has been branded an “absolute fool” for landing in the crosshairs again amid accusations he owes £1.6 million to a Swiss couple whose names have not been revealed, reported the Daily Mail.The "business debt” allegedly resulted in a freezing order placed by Swiss authorities on his Verbier ski chalet 18 months ago.Proceeds from the sale of the £18m Chalet Helora were reportedly to help cover the costs of the Duke of York’s multi-million out-of-court settlement with his sex abuse accuser – Virginia Roberts Giuffre. The woman claimed to have been trafficked out by the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with the royal on three separate occasions when she was a minor. The royal consistently denied all allegations.Luxury Chalet ‘Mired in Debt Dispute’French socialite Isabelle de Rouvre sold the chalet in Verbier, which includes an indoor pool, sauna, boot room and terrace, to her then-friends Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson in 2014 for £18 million.After the couple failed to pay a cash amount of £5 million, the ex-owner agreed it could be deferred until December 2019, albeit with interest. However, the pair failed to honour that agreement. It was only late in 2021 that the Duke of York suddenly settled his debts.Recalling her tribulations, the socialite was cited as saying:She added:In February it was reported that Prince Andrew had found a buyer for the chalet. But the process stalled after the property found itself “under sequestration” on December 15, 2020 as a result of the alleged debt, according to Le Temps newspaper.The debt dispute will not prevent the property's sale, suggested sources close to the royal, cited by the outlet.According to the insiders, while the Duke “did not deny owing the money”, he was “questioning the amount.”On 9 June the publication reported that removal vans were seen outside the property. However, they have since left, along with several UK registered cars which were previously used by the Duke and his former wife.Prince Andrew, who stepped back as a senior royal in May 2020 after allegations emerged over his ties to the late convicted sex offender Epstein, has not been to the chalet in Verbier for years. His ex-wife and their two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, spent the New Year at the property with their families.

