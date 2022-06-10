https://sputniknews.com/20220610/scandal-mired-prince-andrew-first-spotted-driving-from-windsor-park-after-skipping-queens-jubilee-1096183666.html

Scandal-Mired Prince Andrew First 'Spotted' Driving From Windsor Park After Skipping Queen’s Jubilee

The disgraced Duke of York, who earlier struck an out-of-court multi-million settlement with his sex assault accuser, Virginia Giuffre, has been keeping a low... 10.06.2022, Sputnik International

uk

prince andrew

sex abuse

queen elizabeth ii

uk royal family

Scandal-ridden Prince Andrew was seen leaving his home at Windsor Park and getting into a large, black Range Rover on 9 June for the first time since he was forced to skip all the events linked with Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee last week. The 96-year-old monarch is celebrating 70 years on the throne this year.The prince was seen getting into the driver’s seat of his car and going for a ride outside the housing complex in photos obtained by the New York Post.Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, still live together at the 30-room property of Royal Lodge in Windsor.Previously, the Duke of York, 62, tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to attend the Thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral on 3 June, a palace spokesman announced.Prince Andrew, the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, remains ninth in the line of succession to the British throne, despite the sex abuse scandal that has mired him in controversy.Earlier in the year, the prince struck an out-of-court multi-million settlement with his sex assault accuser, Virginia Giuffre. The woman claimed to have been trafficked out by the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with the royal on three separate occasions when she was a minor, with the Duke of York vehemently denying all allegations.Stripped of his military and royal titles earlier this year over the abuse claims, the 62-year-old prince was expected to join the Thanksgiving service after being banned from the Trooping the Colour ceremony.His tarnished reputation appeared to result in him being denied an invite to join the rest of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the RAF flypast on Thursday as part of the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend event schedule.Some royal watchers suggested that the timing of Prince Andrew’s “convenient” coronavirus diagnosis raised questions. According to UK media outlets, the Duke of York appeared to look healthy while out horseback riding a day prior to his COVID-19 announcement.Royal watchers had gone on Twitter to “call bulls*t on the coronavirus diagnosis”. Several Twitter users pointed to the fact it was “the definition of convenience”.The Duke of York’s daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, both attended the jubilee events last week alongside their respective spouses.

