'Sweaty Nonce': Derogatory Punk Rock Song About Prince Andrew Conquers UK Charts Ahead of Jubilee
The band's previous two singles, "Boris Johnson Is A F**king C**t" and "Boris Johnson Is STILL A F**king C**t," both reportedly reached number five in the UK
"Prince Andrew is a Sweaty Nonce," a song by the British satirical punk rock band The Kunts, is ascending the UK charts ahead of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee this weekend, the Independent reported on Wednesday.
21:43 GMT 01.06.2022 (Updated: 22:32 GMT 01.06.2022)
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
The band's previous two singles, "Boris Johnson Is A F**king C**t" and "Boris Johnson Is STILL A F**king C**t," both reportedly reached number five in the UK singles chart in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
"Prince Andrew is a Sweaty Nonce,"
a song by the British satirical punk rock band The Kunts, is ascending the UK charts ahead of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee this weekend, the Independent reported
on Wednesday.
The comedic rock band, known in the nation for their protest songs, published a song on the queen's second son earlier this week. It refers to the $16 million settlement reached between the Duke of York and Virginia Giuffre, a Jeffrey Epstein victim who accused the royal of sexually assaulting her when she was a minor. Andrew has categorically denied the claims.
The song opens with the lyrics: "The grand old Duke of York, he said he didn’t sweat. So why did he pay 12 million quid to a girl he’d never met?"
The word "nonce" has a derogatory meaning in British English and some slang, being a euphemism for a pedophile and a sexual offender, especially one who preys on minors.
According to the report, the song is presently ranked 12th on the Trending Chart. However, whether it will appear in the Official Singles Chart will not be confirmed until Friday, June 3.
The Kunts explained their decision to release the music in an interview with NME, saying: "The timing this year felt perfect, given Prince Andrew’s bizarre, shameful, and cowardly behaviour as he attempted to dodge any sort of accountability for the alleged sexual assault on Virginia Giuffre, followed by the attempt to sweep it all under the carpet with an out of court settlement."
NME reported that the "folklore" of the Sex Pistols' hit "God Save the Queen" never reaching the top spot during the 1977 Silver Jubilee celebrations grew along with the band.
“A Jubilee celebration has always felt like it could be a good chance to air any grievances one may have with our unelected head of state and her feckless offspring,” lead singer Kunt said.
Despite stepping down
from royal duties in 2019 following a disastrous interview regarding the allegations and his relationship with Epstein, Andrew is said to be planning to attend the queen's Thanksgiving Service on Friday.