https://sputniknews.com/20220601/sweaty-nnce-derogatory-punk-rock-song-about-prince-andrew-conquers-uk-charts-ahead-of-jubilee-1095928245.html

'Sweaty Nonce': Derogatory Punk Rock Song About Prince Andrew Conquers UK Charts Ahead of Jubilee

'Sweaty Nonce': Derogatory Punk Rock Song About Prince Andrew Conquers UK Charts Ahead of Jubilee

The band's previous two singles, "Boris Johnson Is A F**king C**t" and "Boris Johnson Is STILL A F**king C**t," both reportedly reached number five in the UK... 01.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-01T21:43+0000

2022-06-01T21:43+0000

2022-06-01T22:32+0000

uk

prince andrew

jubilee

queen elizabeth ii

uk royal family

punk rock

sex scandal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/16/1092455586_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5fa389c770265d7c9351609be6b31e2c.jpg

"Prince Andrew is a Sweaty Nonce," a song by the British satirical punk rock band The Kunts, is ascending the UK charts ahead of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee this weekend, the Independent reported on Wednesday.The comedic rock band, known in the nation for their protest songs, published a song on the queen's second son earlier this week. It refers to the $16 million settlement reached between the Duke of York and Virginia Giuffre, a Jeffrey Epstein victim who accused the royal of sexually assaulting her when she was a minor. Andrew has categorically denied the claims.The word "nonce" has a derogatory meaning in British English and some slang, being a euphemism for a pedophile and a sexual offender, especially one who preys on minors.According to the report, the song is presently ranked 12th on the Trending Chart. However, whether it will appear in the Official Singles Chart will not be confirmed until Friday, June 3. NME reported that the "folklore" of the Sex Pistols' hit "God Save the Queen" never reaching the top spot during the 1977 Silver Jubilee celebrations grew along with the band. Despite stepping down from royal duties in 2019 following a disastrous interview regarding the allegations and his relationship with Epstein, Andrew is said to be planning to attend the queen's Thanksgiving Service on Friday.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

uk, prince andrew, jubilee, queen elizabeth ii, uk royal family, punk rock, sex scandal