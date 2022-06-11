https://sputniknews.com/20220611/fox-news-sean-hannity-called-for-trump-to-issue-presidential-pardon-for-hunter-biden-media-says-1096226396.html

Fox News' Sean Hannity Called for Trump to Issue Presidential Pardon for Hunter Biden, Media Says

Fox News' Sean Hannity Called for Trump to Issue Presidential Pardon for Hunter Biden, Media Says

While former US President Donald Trump was reportedly “intrigued” by the pardon idea at first, it was “never seriously considered”, apparently. 11.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-11T17:14+0000

2022-06-11T17:14+0000

2022-06-11T17:14+0000

us

sean hannity

hunter biden

pardon

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105905/45/1059054598_0:217:2721:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_d17af44097e3da35a30581a99d441863.jpg

Shortly after the US Capitol Hill riot of 6 January 2020, Fox News host Sean Hannity apparently suggested that then-POTUS Donald Trump may use his powers to aid the son of his political rival Joe Biden, The Daily Beast reports.According to the media outlet, the development came to light as text messages between Hannity and then-White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany were released by the January 6 Committee this week.One source familiar with the conversations reportedly said that the “Hunter” mentioned in the exchange was indeed a reference to Hunter Biden, and that Hannity proposed that Trump use his presidential powers to pardon Joe Biden’s son.The Daily Beast also notes that Hunter, the subject of an ongoing Justice Department investigation, confirmed having his tax history investigated by prosecutors about a month before the 6 January riot.However, the media outlet points out, it is unclear whether Hunter would have benefitted from a presidential pardon or if he would have accepted it at all, while the supposition he did something wrong “has never been proven”.In the text messages sent prior to the events of 6 January, Hannity reportedly voiced his concern that Trump was receiving bad advice ahead of the “Stop the Steal” rally – the rally that preceded the riot.On 9 June, the House Select Committee to Investigate the 6 January Attack on the United States Capitol held its first public hearing, laying out its case against the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump.

https://sputniknews.com/20220607/naked-hunter-biden-waves-illegaly-obtained-gun-while-partying-with-hooker-leaked-video-shows-1096077100.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

us, sean hannity, hunter biden, pardon