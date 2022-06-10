https://sputniknews.com/20220610/us-military-plane-crashes-near-california-arizona-border-injuries-unknown-1096172160.html
US Military Aircraft Crashes Near California-Arizona Border, Injuries Unknown
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102048/41/1020484182_0:22:1024:598_1920x0_80_0_0_72b19fef5f16f71d3fcacef8b0caf95d.jpg
Emergency crews are en route to Yuma, Arizona, in response to reports of a suspected military plane accident, the local media reported on Thursday.The alleged crash site is roughly 35 miles (56 km) north of Yuma, just east of Imperial County, California, and a few miles from the California-Arizona border, according to the Naval Air Facility El Centro.Shortly after, a reporter said that a MH-60S Seahawk helicopter based at Naval Air Station North Island, near San Diego, California, was the aircraft that suffered the incident.Officials were reportedly unsure if there were any injuries at the location at the moment.In addition, the type of aircraft, the number of crew and passengers, the type of cargo, and the possible cause of the incident are not clear. The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.In turn, Wednesday's crash took place in the hamlet of Glamis in Imperial County, some 20 miles (32 km) north of the US-Mexico border and 23 miles (37 km) west of the Arizona border.
Just yesterday, June 8, another US military aircraft, a V-22 Osprey combat aircraft, crashed in southern California, and the US Marine Corps announced on Thursday that five US Marines died aboard.
Emergency crews are en route to Yuma, Arizona, in response to reports of a suspected military plane accident, the local media reported
on Thursday.
The alleged crash site is roughly 35 miles (56 km) north of Yuma, just east of Imperial County, California, and a few miles from the California-Arizona border, according to the Naval Air Facility El Centro.
“We have received reports that a military aircraft has crashed about 35 miles north of Yuma, AZ,” the statement read. “Federal Fire and other local first responders including Reach are headed to the scene. We have no other information at this time. As we are able to confirm information we will release it here. Please be patient as we work through this incident.”
Shortly after, a reporter said that a MH-60S Seahawk helicopter based at Naval Air Station North Island, near San Diego, California, was the aircraft that suffered the incident.
Officials were reportedly unsure if there were any injuries at the location at the moment.
In addition, the type of aircraft, the number of crew and passengers, the type of cargo, and the possible cause of the incident are not clear. The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.
In turn, Wednesday's crash took place
in the hamlet of Glamis in Imperial County, some 20 miles (32 km) north of the US-Mexico border and 23 miles (37 km) west of the Arizona border.