US Military Aircraft Crashes Near California-Arizona Border, Injuries Unknown

Just yesterday, June 8, another US military aircraft, a V-22 Osprey combat aircraft, crashed in southern California, and the US Marine Corps announced on... 10.06.2022, Sputnik International

Emergency crews are en route to Yuma, Arizona, in response to reports of a suspected military plane accident, the local media reported on Thursday.The alleged crash site is roughly 35 miles (56 km) north of Yuma, just east of Imperial County, California, and a few miles from the California-Arizona border, according to the Naval Air Facility El Centro.Shortly after, a reporter said that a MH-60S Seahawk helicopter based at Naval Air Station North Island, near San Diego, California, was the aircraft that suffered the incident.Officials were reportedly unsure if there were any injuries at the location at the moment.In addition, the type of aircraft, the number of crew and passengers, the type of cargo, and the possible cause of the incident are not clear. The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.In turn, Wednesday's crash took place in the hamlet of Glamis in Imperial County, some 20 miles (32 km) north of the US-Mexico border and 23 miles (37 km) west of the Arizona border.

