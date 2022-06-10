https://sputniknews.com/20220610/two-killed-in-indiscriminate-firing-near-bangladesh-high-commission-in-india---video-1096185780.html
Two Killed in Indiscriminate Firing Near Bangladesh High Commission in India - Video
Two Killed in Indiscriminate Firing Near Bangladesh High Commission in India - Video
The incident occurred when hundreds of people were protesting in response to a controversial remark made by a now-expelled Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson... 10.06.2022, Sputnik International
Two people, one of them a woman, were killed after a police officer opened fire outside the Bangladesh High Commission, located in Kolkata, in the Indian state of West Bengal, on Friday. The policeman also shot himself below the neck after indiscriminately firing at the public.The incident took place around 2.30pm local time when the policeman - possibly on duty - outside the Bangladesh High Commission opened 10 to 15 rounds of fire.A local police official said the cop, who joined the office on Thursday, went on a rampage and fired from his service rifle 50 metres away from the Bangladesh High Commission.Two bullets hit a car, one hit a tree trunk, and one grazed past a bystander before it pierced through the spine of a woman pillion-riding a motorbike.Several people were injured in the incident, as the area was already crowded because of a protest held by Muslims against the controversial remarks by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammad. The Kolkata Police have yet to establish why the incident occurred.
Two Killed in Indiscriminate Firing Near Bangladesh High Commission in India - Video
The incident occurred when hundreds of people were protesting in response to a controversial remark made by a now-expelled Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson against the Prophet Mohammad. The cause of the shots have yet to be established.
