India in Damage Control After Officials’ Divisive Remarks on Islam Enrage Mideast

Foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi called a news conference on Thursday to assure reporters that the offending comments "do not reflect the views of the government.""This has been conveyed to our interlocutors as also the fact that action has been taken by the concerned quarters against those who made the comments and tweets," he added.BJP spokespeople Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal were suspended over the weekend for making derogatory comments about Prophet Muhammad after Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait complained to New Delhi.The row has overshadowed Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian’s first visit to India this week. He met with his Indian counterpart, S. Jaishankar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.The top Iranian diplomat said that Tehran and New Delhi had agreed on "the need to respect divine religions and Islamic sanctities" and avoid divisive rhetoric. He said the two were determined to bring their relationship to new heights.
