Indian Muslim Groups Call for Arrest of BJP Spokesperson for 'Insulting' the Prophet in TV Debate

Indian Muslim Groups Call for Arrest of BJP Spokesperson for 'Insulting' the Prophet in TV Debate

India’s top Muslim groups have called upon police to arrest a spokesperson of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nupur Sharma, who was accused of using "derogatory" language against the Prophet Mohammed during a television debate.During a discussion broadcast on Times Now on 26 May, Nupur Sharma allegedly mocked the Quran for saying that the “Earth is flat”. Raza Academy, an Islamic educational and cultural organisation, said late on Saturday evening that it approached the Commissioner of Mumbai Police and demanded the arrest of Sharma for her “insulting” remarks.While Section 295A of Indian law concerns itself with “outraging religious sentiments", Section 153A deals with people accused of “promoting enmity” among different religious groups or communities. Section 505B of the IPC charges people who are accused of inciting an offence “against the state of public tranquillity”.In a complaint lodged with Ambajogai Police Station in Maharashtra state on Saturday, the Tipu Sultan Party (TSP) claimed that that Nupur Sharma’s comments have the “potential to cause civil unrest”.It further added that that Sharma could be considered as an “internal threat to the peace and harmony” of the country.Besides the several police complaints, the BJP spokesperson is facing the ire of the Indian Muslim community for her controversial remarks.“This hatemonger should be behind bars,” argued Sadaf Jafar, a politician from the federal opposition Congress party.Jafar also rejected Sharma’s argument that the video of her remarks doing the rounds of social media has been “heavily edited” by Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News. Zubair was one of the first persons to post a clipping of Sharma’s controversial remarks and demand her arrest.Following Zubair’s post, Sharma claimed that she started to receive “death and rape threats, including beheading threats against me and family members”.Sharma further accused Zubair of “creating a fake narrative” and inciting “communal passions”.Zubair has rejected the allegation that he edited the video in anyway.

