US Trying to Lure Bangladesh Into 'Indo-Pacific Economic Framework' Despite Warnings From China

The US is trying to include Bangladesh in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) while ignoring Chinese concerns about such a move. Bangladesh has “welcomed additional information” on the IPEF recently launched by the US after officials from the South Asian nation were briefed about the economic pact by their American counterparts on Thursday, an official statement said.The meeting took place as the US seeks to enlist more nations in the Asia-Pacific region for the IPEF, which at present comprises 14 “founding members”—Fiji, Australia, Brunei Darussalam, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. Negotiations for the US-led pact were launched on the sidelines of the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Tokyo last month.The bilateral consultations were attended by Jose W. Fernandez, the US under secretary of state for economic growth, energy, and the environment and Salman F. Rahman, an adviser to Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.“Both countries share a common vision of a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and secure Indo-Pacific region with shared prosperity for all”, it also said.During the meeting, Dhaka “expressed interest” in receiving assistance from the International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), a federal US agency, in order to fund infrastructure projects in Bangladesh.IPEF Promotes ‘Exceptionalism’ and ‘Bloc Confrontation’, Beijing Tells DhakaThe high-level economic consultations took place a day after Beijing cautioned Dhaka against the IPEF during a meeting between Liu Jinsong, the director-general of the Department of Asian Affairs at the Chinese Foreign Ministry, and Mahbub Uz Zaman, Dhaka’s envoy to Beijing, on 1 June.“Unipolar hegemony wins no support, block confrontation has no future, and building small yards with high walls and decoupling from or cutting off supply chains will bring no good to anyone”, Liu also remarked in the meeting.Further, Beijing urged Dhaka to “uphold independence” and reject “bloc politics” in order to preserve “hard-won peace and development” in the Asia-Pacific region.At present, Bangladesh is China’s largest two-way trading partner and also ceded to the One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative in 2016.Beijing has maintained that the IPEF is meant at “undermining” regional cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.Previously, Chinese State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi also criticised the US’ new economic plan while on a visit to Fiji on 30 May."How can it be called inclusive if it purposefully excludes China, the largest market in the region and in the world?" the Chinese foreign minister questioned further.

