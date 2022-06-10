https://sputniknews.com/20220610/sidhu-moose-wala-murder-one-of-eight-gunmen-who-shot-at-punjabi-singer-arrested-1096179651.html

Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: One of Eight Gunmen Who Shot at Punjabi Singer Arrested

Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: One of Eight Gunmen Who Shot at Punjabi Singer Arrested

On 29 May, singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, was fatally shot by a group of unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa District, a day after... 10.06.2022, Sputnik International

In the latest development in the high-profile murder case of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, one of the eight shooters who allegedly fired at him, was arrested on Friday in India's Bathinda city in Punjab. The shooter - Harkamal Ranu - was reportedly handed over to the Punjab Police by his members of his family.In addition to Ranu, Delhi Police on Wednesday declared that the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind behind the murder of the Punjabi singer, who was gunned down on 29 May.The last two arrests were of a gangster identified as Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble - alias Mahakal - from Maharashtra state's Pune city, and a man who pretended to be a fan and took a selfie with 28-year-old Moose Wala before his assassination.Other shooters have been identified as Sandeep Singh - alias Kekda - of Haryana state's Sirsa city; Manpreet Singh - alias Manna - of Talwandi Sabo town in Bathinda city; and Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipai Village in Faridkot District in Punjab.A total of 10 people have been arrested who are allegedly involved in the case including the gunmen and other gang members who provided logistical support, reconnoitred the scene, and provided sanctuary for the singer's killers. On 29 May, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district while travelling with two others, who were left injured. He was reportedly shot more than 30 times.The killing occurred a day after the Punjab government withdrew security from 424 people, including Moose Wala. This measure was taken as a part of a government effort to crack down on a so-called elitist culture.On 30 May, Moose Wala’s father Balkour Singh filed a police complaint stating that his son had been extorted, and had received continuous death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.Wala's father has also written to Punjab State Chief Bhagwant Mann, demanding a federal probe. The Punjab Police said that the attack has been claimed by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and a Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.Although Bishnoi is in custody in Delhi, Punjab Police have sought a Red Corner Notice (a request to global law enforcement agencies to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending further legal action) against Brar after he claimed responsibility for the murder. Brar is also wanted in relation to two other cases.Red-corner notices are issued to seek the arrest or provisional arrest of wanted criminals with the intention of extradition.

