'Same Fate as Moose Wala': Police Beef Up Security of Bollywood Star Salman Khan After Death Threats

'Same Fate as Moose Wala': Police Beef Up Security of Bollywood Star Salman Khan After Death Threats

Noted Indian writer Salim Khan, father of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, received a threat letter Sunday morning saying that he and his son would soon meet... 06.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-06T15:45+0000

2022-06-06T15:45+0000

2022-06-06T15:46+0000

india

actor

celebrity

dead celebrity

celebrity gossip

death threat

bollywood

Mumbai police have taken the statements and set up ten teams to probe death threats against Bollywood megastar Salman Khan and his father, writer Salim Khan, a day after they were received.During a Monday press conference, police said that Salim Khan, 87, was given an unsigned, hand-written letter by an unknown person on Sunday around 7.30 am on a bench where he normally rests after jogging at the Bandra Bandstand promenade.The letter in Hindi was reportedly addressed to him and his son Salman, and said that both would meet the same fate as slain singer Siddhu Moose Wala.Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants on 29 May in Jawaharke village of Mansa district, Punjab state. He was shot over 30 times by around eight to ten attackers.Police said that the letter to the Khan family is signed with the initials 'GB' and 'LB', which they suspect to be of gangsters Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi.Bishnoi, who's being interrogated over Sidhu Moose Wala's killing, has also been questioned by the police about the threat letter addressed to Khan and his father.For his part, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey said they have taken the threat letter "seriously", and all angles of the case will be probed.Police are reportedly investigating if there is any link to any past incidents targeting Salman Khan. Meanwhile, they have beefed up the security outside Khan's residence and around the premises.

Sangeeta Yadav

india, actor, celebrity, dead celebrity, celebrity gossip, death threat, bollywood