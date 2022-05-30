https://sputniknews.com/20220530/musisians-murder-sparks-political-row-in-indias-punjab-father-seeks-federal-probe-1095874152.html

Musiсian-Turned-Politician Murder Sparks Political Row in India's Punjab, Father Seeks Federal Probe

Musiсian-Turned-Politician Murder Sparks Political Row in India’s Punjab, Father Seeks Federal Probe

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, was born in Punjab's Moosa village. He started his career as a songwriter before advancing to singing in 2017.

The murder of a popular singer and Congress Party politician Sidhu Moose Wala has sparked a political row in the Indian state of Punjab.Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday evening by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa District while travelling with two others who were left injured.According to the police, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar have claimed responsibility for the attack. Punjab’s opposition parties – Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - have blamed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the party's national leader Arvind Kejriwal for the murder.The killing occurred a day after the Punjab government withdrew the security details of 424 people, including Moose Wala. This measure was taken as a part of the government's exercise to crack down on the old elitist culture.Local officers have sought the help of Delhi Police as Lawrence Bishnoi is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail. Delhi Police have already started questioning Bishnoi, his aides and several other gangsters.Meanwhile, a joint team of Punjab and Uttarakhand Police have nabbed six suspects in connection to the murder. According to media reports, the suspects belong to the Lawrence Bishnoi group and are being taken to Punjab for further investigation.Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Mann has appealed for “calm”. In a tweet, he said: “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moose Wala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal to one to stay calm. (sic).”Political Slugfest Over the MurderSoon after the news of Moose Wala’s murder was released, a political row erupted in the state.Hitting out strongly at the AAP government, BJP described the death as a “state-sponsored murder”. In particullar, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Pooonawalla said in a Sunday video that the AAP government is “totally responsible.”For his part, BJP politician Manjinder Singh Sirsa held a press conference and lashed out at the AAP government and Kejriwal.“Moose Wala’s death is the result of cheap politics of AAP. Cheap politics of Arvind Kejriwal, who made public the secret list which had names of those whose security had been removed”, he said.Congress Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attacked the AAP government. Taking to Twitter, she said, “Sidhu Moose Wala’s was a talented artist who brought laurels to the country and Punjab all over the world. The Aam Aadmi Party government has turned Punjab's law and order into Jungle Raj and has handed over the security system to political likes and dislikes.”“Congress wants to assure all its workers that the party will fight for the justice of its loyal politician with all vigour,” she added. Her party has staged protests in Punjab and Delhi, as well as outside Moose Wala’s residence, calling the killing a “political murder”.Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), a prominent Punjabi political party, also slammed the state government over its decision to withdraw Moose Wala’s security detail, describing the move as “cheaply populist”.“Moose Wala faced tangible life threats and this was no time for political point-scoring. But someone must take responsibility for the situation... the state chief must reflect deeply why Punjab under him has drifted into anarchy with total breakdown of law & order,” the SAD remarked. The party has also demanded the dismissal of the state chief and that a national probe be opened.SAD chief also questioned State Chief Mann why the Punjab government was providing security to Delhi State Chief Arvind Kejriwal and AAP politician Raghav Chadha.Former Punjab State Chief Captain Amarinder Singh ripped into the state authorities saying the AAP government has failed miserably and nobody is safe in the state.For its part, AAP Chief Kejriwal also made a public appeal for calm.“The murder of Sidhu Moose Wala is very sad and shocking. I just spoke to Punjab CM [state chief] Mann Sahib. The culprits will be given the harshest punishment. I request everyone to keep calm and maintain peace. May God rest his soul in peace,” he tweeted.Family Demands Federal Probe Into The KillingMoose Wala’s father Balkour Singh has filed a complaint stating that his son was being extorted, and had received threats to his life from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, amongst others.Wala's father has also written to Punjab State Chief Mann, demanding an investigation by any of the federal probe agencies – the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).According to media reports, the State Chief has agreed to the request. He has also decided that the state government will also investigate the decision to curtail Moose Wala's security.A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has already been set up to probe the killing.

