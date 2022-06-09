https://sputniknews.com/20220609/us-economy-in-disarray-amid-increased-military-support-to-ukraine-1096128546.html

US Economy in Disarray Amid Increased Military Support to Ukraine

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about how the U.S. cozies up to dictators while proclaiming a moral high ground over... 09.06.2022, Sputnik International

U.S. Economy in Disarray Amid Increased Military Support to Ukraine On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about how the U.S. cozies up to dictators while proclaiming a moral high ground over the world, San Francisco ousting their Soros-backed District Attorney in a recall election, and the innate instability built-in to America's economy.

Guests:Dan Kovalik - Human Rights Lawyer | Biden Doubles Down on Ukraine FailuresEd Martin - Political Commentator | San Francisco Ousts Soros-Backed DA in Recall ElectionCamila Escalante - Journalist | Hypocritical 'Summit of the Americas' Excludes U.S. FoesRichard Wolff - Professor | Biden Faces Quagmire If He Keeps Student Debt Relief PromiseIn the first hour, Dan Kovalik joined the show to talk about how the U.S. cozies up to dictators and killers while proclaiming a moral high ground over the world, Biden doubling down on his flubs in Ukraine in a last ditch attempt to weaken Russia, and how sanctions are designed to dissuade the international community from taking a stand against U.S imperialism.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ed Martin for a discussion on midterm primary election results, San Franciscians ousting their woke district attorney, and Pennsylvania's voting machine woes. We were also joined by Camila Escalante to talk about the U.S. hosting a hypocritical 'Summit of the Americas' conference then proceeding to exclude Central American countries they deem authoritarian.In the third hour, Richard Wolff joined the conversation to talk about the buildup of the worst economic crisis the US has faced in over a century, the innate instability to America's economy, and the debt crisis that the US has yet to realize 2 years after COVID.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

