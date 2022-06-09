https://sputniknews.com/20220609/fbi-arrests-michigan-republican-gubernatorial-candidate-ryan-kelley-after-raiding-his-home-1096160059.html

FBI Arrests Michigan Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Ryan Kelley After Raiding His Home

FBI Arrests Michigan Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Ryan Kelley After Raiding His Home

The FBI federal police service raided the home of a Republican candidate for governor of Michigan on Thursday morning, arresting the candidate for unknown... 09.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-09T15:09+0000

2022-06-09T15:09+0000

2022-06-09T15:18+0000

us

governor

candidate

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

According to local news outlet Wood TV 8, Kelley was a participant in the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol by supporters of then-US President Donald Trump and has connections to right-wing militia groups. However, the FBI has not said why Kelley was arrested, so it's unknown if the two circumstances are connected.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, governor, candidate