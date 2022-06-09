https://sputniknews.com/20220609/fbi-arrests-michigan-republican-gubernatorial-candidate-ryan-kelley-after-raiding-his-home-1096160059.html
FBI Arrests Michigan Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Ryan Kelley After Raiding His Home
FBI Arrests Michigan Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Ryan Kelley After Raiding His Home
15:09 GMT 09.06.2022 (Updated: 15:18 GMT 09.06.2022)
The FBI federal police service raided the home of a Republican candidate for governor of Michigan on Thursday morning, arresting the candidate for unknown reasons, local media reported.
According to local news outlet Wood TV 8
, Kelley was a participant in the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol by supporters of then-US President Donald Trump and has connections to right-wing militia groups. However, the FBI has not said why Kelley was arrested, so it's unknown if the two circumstances are connected.
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...