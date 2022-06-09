https://sputniknews.com/20220609/cnn-anchor-reveals-how-he-gifted-volodymyr-zelensky-matzah-for-passover-1096154233.html

CNN Anchor Reveals How He Gifted Volodymyr Zelensky Matzah for Passover

CNN Anchor Reveals How He Gifted Volodymyr Zelensky Matzah for Passover

The TV anchor, who like the Ukrainian president is also Jewish, was surprised by how easy it was for him to get all the supplies necessary for Passover rituals... 09.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-09T13:04+0000

2022-06-09T13:04+0000

2022-06-09T13:04+0000

us

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

passover

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/09/1096155397_0:133:1280:853_1920x0_80_0_0_d431b202fd6823c649c01974b5a25c71.jpg

CNN Anchor Jake Tapper has shared details of his trip to Ukraine in April, amid the Russian special operation there, recalling namely that he had a chance to gift a box of matzah, one of the necessary components for celebrating Passover, to Volodymyr Zelensky during an interview with him. The latter presumably welcomed the gift despite being preoccupied with other matters at the time.Talking to Stephen Colbert on his "The Late Show", Tapper, who like Zelensky is Jewish, also noted that he had to celebrate Passover alone and away from home during the two-week trip to Ukraine. And, to his great surprise, Tapper managed to find a local orthodox rabbi, who hooked him up on all the supplies necessary for the Passover Seder, including matzah.Tapper later admitted he was not sure if Zelensky himself observes the traditional Jewish rituals, where he would need matzah, but noted that he nonetheless thanked him for the gift.

https://sputniknews.com/20210319/jewish-group-to-ship-650-pounds-of-matzah-to-gulf-states-for-passover-1082397358.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

us, ukraine, volodymyr zelensky, passover