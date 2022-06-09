https://sputniknews.com/20220609/bidens-reckless-riffs-undermined-us-global-standing-ex-obama-official-says-1096152056.html

Biden's 'Reckless Riffs Undermined' US Global Standing, Ex-Obama Official Says

Late last year, Ex-US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley stated that “there's a concern” over President Joe Biden, arguing that his behaviour sometimes indicates... 09.06.2022, Sputnik International

Brett Bruen, former Director of Global Engagement for the Obama White House, has lashed out at President Joe Biden over his numerous “reckless” foreign policy gaffes that “unnecessarily undermined” the US’ global standing.Bruen targeted the 46th US president in his article, published in USA Today, titled “Biden’s careless comments are hurting his presidency and diplomacy. He needs a reset.” The piece, in particular, pertains to the times when Biden served in Obama’s team.According to Bruen, he “used to cringe when Vice President Joe Biden took to the podium”.He added that the 79-year-old’s “reckless riffs have continued during his presidency, especially when discussing diplomacy”. Bruen specifically slammed POTUS for speaking about the "inevitability" that Kabul would “fall to the Taliban” last summer, arguing in Poland that Russian President Vladimir Putin "should be removed from power”, and stating "his clear commitment of American forces to the defence of Taiwan, a major departure from our [US] long-standing policy”.He also pointed the finger at Biden’s national security team, claiming that “they are all too aware that he has this troublesome tendency to go off script”. Bruen insisted that the team should better prepare the president for “obvious questions” and also be prepared themselves in advance with responses and “strategies for when the president sails the ship of state into unchartered waters”.The former director of global engagement for the Obama White House urged POTUS to “reset the whole national security team”, who Bruen claimed has repeatedly shown “an inability to execute and to staff him [Biden] effectively”.His remarks were partly echoed by former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, who said in late 2021 that older American politicians should go through a special test to assess their mental performance in order to stay in public office.She said that “there’s a concern” when it comes to Joe Biden, asserting that his constant gaffes question POTUS’ ability to work in capacity of US president.Biden has been grabbing global headlines over his gaffes and hiccups for quite some time, mixing up Iraq with Iran, promising to put 720 million American women back into the workforce (the entire US population is just 321 million), and – as a Democratic presidential candidate - telling black potential voters they are not black if they could not figure out whether to vote for him or Donald Trump.

