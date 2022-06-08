https://sputniknews.com/20220608/moscow-warns-of-striking-western-targets-1096095695.html

Moscow Warns of Striking Western Targets

Moscow Warns of Striking Western Targets

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Jamarl Thomas discussed several topics over the course of three hours, including the ongoing conflict in... 08.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-08T10:22+0000

2022-06-08T10:22+0000

2022-06-08T10:22+0000

us

fault lines

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

california

joe biden

roman catholic church

pope

france

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/07/1096095389_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_cbdb7bc85fd64f10ffdd652645712334.png

Moscow Warns of Striking Western Targets On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Jamarl Thomas discussed several topics over the course of three hours, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and Moscow's warnings about striking western targets if they continue to arm Kiev, the Biden administration's economic woes, and the Catholic Church's current and past policies.

Guests:Mark Sleboda - Political Commentator and International Relations Expert | Russia warns Western nations they could be targeted over arms deliveriesTed Rall - Cartoonist | The Biden administration is struggling to keep the economy afloat, despite heavy criticism from its own voter base.Keaten Mansfield - Political Commentator and Author | The Catholic Church's current state of affairs.In the first hour, political commentator and international relations expert Mark Sleboda joined hosts Manila Chan and Jamarl Thomas from Los Angeles to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and how the West continues to up the ante with Moscow, as they intensify arms deliveries to Kiev, despite repeated warnings from Russia.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by cartoonist Ted Rall to discuss the horrendous state of the US economy and how states like California, which is currently governed by a Democrat, has struggled to convince its constituents that they have a solid plan to fix municipal issues.In the third hour, political commentator Keaten Mansfield joined the hosts to talk about the state of the Catholic Church and how its past policies and future plans are creating a potential civil war among worshippers.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

us, fault lines, ukraine, volodymyr zelensky, california, joe biden, roman catholic church, pope, france, аудио, radio