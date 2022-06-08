https://sputniknews.com/20220608/german-police-reportedly-find-note-with-confession-of-man-who-drove-into-crowd-in-berlin-1096131337.html

German Police Reportedly Find Note With Confession of Man Who Drove Into Crowd in Berlin

German Police Reportedly Find Note With Confession of Man Who Drove Into Crowd in Berlin

BERLIN (Sputnik) - Berlin police found a note with confession in the car of a man who drove into a crowd earlier on Wednesday, German newspaper Bild reported... 08.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-08T17:46+0000

2022-06-08T17:46+0000

2022-06-08T17:46+0000

europe

germany

car ramming

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/08/1096131190_0:0:2995:1685_1920x0_80_0_0_4d7bcabb51b44a9ec95ba153b9646ccd.jpg

"This is by no means an accident, this is a mass murder, a cold-blooded killer," the source was quoted as saying.There is no official confirmation of this information yet. The police said earlier that they were considering all possible options.The incident happened on Wednesday morning a few hundred meters from Breitscheidplatz, where in 2016 an Islamist drove a truck into a group of visitors to the Christmas market.As a result, one person was killed while nine others were injured. The driver is a 29-year-old German citizen of Armenian origin, the press service of the city police said, adding that he was detained and is currently preparing for interrogation.

https://sputniknews.com/20220608/driver-arrested-in-berlin-after-ramming-into-crowd-reports-say-1096114419.html

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, germany, car ramming