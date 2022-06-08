https://sputniknews.com/20220608/driver-arrested-in-berlin-after-ramming-into-crowd-reports-say-1096114419.html

One Killed, Eight Wounded as Vehicle Plows Into Crowd in Berlin

According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. near the site of a deadly 2016 Christmas market attack, where a radicalised asylum... 08.06.2022, Sputnik International

A man was arrested after driving a car into a crowd of people in western Berlin, killing at least one and injuring eight more, RBB reported. Berlin police spokesman Martin Dams stated that the ramming happened near the popular Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard in the western part of the city.Several photos and videos purportedly showing the aftermath of the tragedy are circulating online.

