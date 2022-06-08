One Killed, Eight Wounded as Vehicle Plows Into Crowd in Berlin
09:14 GMT 08.06.2022 (Updated: 09:45 GMT 08.06.2022)
© AP Photo / Michael Sohn
According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. near the site of a deadly 2016 Christmas market attack, where a radicalised asylum seeker rammed into a crowd of shoppers.
A man was arrested after driving a car into a crowd of people in western Berlin, killing at least one and injuring eight more, RBB reported. Berlin police spokesman Martin Dams stated that the ramming happened near the popular Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard in the western part of the city.
"A man is said to have driven into a group of people. It is not yet known whether it was an accident or [an] intentional action. Emergency services detained the man who is said to have been driving the vehicle", an official statement on Twitter read.
Several photos and videos purportedly showing the aftermath of the tragedy are circulating online.
