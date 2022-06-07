https://sputniknews.com/20220607/turkeys-erdogan-lambasts-eu-for-refugee-debacle-summit-of-the-americas-takes-heat-for-exclusion-1096073475.html

Turkey's Erdogan Lambasts EU for Refugee Debacle; Summit of the Americas Takes Heat for Exclusion

Margaret Kimberly, Editor and Senior Columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," joins us to discuss Ukraine. NATO is beginning war games involving Sweden and Finland. Also, President Putin threatens retaliatory strikes for US long-range weapons if they are used to hit Russian cities.Ricardo Vaz, political analyst and editor at Venezuelanalysis, joins us to discuss the Summit of the Americas. President Biden's attempt to host this important meeting has become a debacle as protesters push back against exclusions of nations that the US has in its crosshairs for regime change.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch, and the author of "Over the Rainbow: Paths of Resistance after George Floyd" joins us to discuss Ukraine. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described Europe's response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis as a "panic," in comparison to Turkey's ability to manage a similar situation regarding Syria. Also, Ukrainian politicians and diplomats are launching verbal attacks on EU nations and politicians displaying anger over a refusal to provide money and weapons as they see fit.Dr. Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. The US is using Africa as a proxy to confront China's economic growth. Also, the US is hosting huge naval war games in the Pacific in an apparent effort to threaten China and South Korea may be eying nuclear submarines.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The violence continues in Israel continues as four unarmed Palestinian civilians were shot and killed by Israeli troops within 24 hours. Also, Turkey seems to be preparing for a military incursion into Syria.John Kiriakou, journalist, author, and host of Political Misfits, joins us to discuss Censorship. Newsguard, a censoring group with deep ties to US intelligence agencies, is targeting alternative news sites and working to discredit their work.Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, and historian, joins us to discuss Africa. We discuss the war in Ukraine from the perspective of the African people. Also, we discuss why the Russian intellectual class is hardening support for Ukraine.Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emeritus at the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, California, joins us to discuss the landmark California Task Force in California that calls for comprehensive reparations for slavery. She also discusses the shameful recent Supreme Court ruling last month that states people who receive ineffective assistance of counsel are not entitled to present new evidence to prove their innocence in Federal court. This new ruling means that even people who can demonstrate their innocence could be subjected to the inhumane practice of capital punishment.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

