Ex-Judge Killed in ‘Targeted' Attack by Gunman With ‘Hit List’ Reportedly Including Mitch McConnell

The deadly attack on the retired judge “appeared to be related to the judicial system," stated the Wisconsin Department of Justice. John Roemer, first elected... 05.06.2022, Sputnik International

Retired Juneau County Circuit Court judge, John Roemer, 68, was found dead in his home in the Township of New Lisbon on Friday, according to a news release by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.Roemer’s killing stems from a court case or cases, the department added, stopping short of offering further details.Deputies from the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office had been called to the home around 6:30 a.m. for reports of an armed person and two shots fired, according to the release.Authorities tried to negotiate with the suspect, identified as Douglas K. Uhde, who was still in the home, but their attempts were unsuccessful, the department said.The Juneau County Special Tactics and Response Team eventually entered the residence to discover Roemer's body allegedly tied up with zip ties, according to a senior law enforcement official cited by news outlets.Uhde was found in the basement of the home with an "apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound." The suspect, 56, was taken to a medical facility and remains in critical condition, added the department on Saturday. A firearm was recovered at the scene, the state’s DOJ said.Attorney General Josh Kaul said at a news conference that the suspect "appears to have had other targets."However, according to two senior law enforcement officials briefed on the incident and cited by NBC News, the suspected gunman had carried a hit list that included the names of US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The purported hit list was found in the process of taking Uhde to the hospital, the sources added.The US Capitol Police have been notified about the threat against Mitch McConnell, according to media reports.Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office acknowledged it had been notified by law enforcement about the list.A spokesperson for Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said, "We do not comment on specific security threats or the governor’s security detail."According to a review of online Wisconsin Circuit Court records carried out by CNN, Douglas K. Uhde has a criminal history in the state dating back to at least 2002.At the time he had been convicted of armed burglary and firearms charges, with the case appearing to have come before then-judge Roemer in 2005. Uhde’s charges in 2006 and 2007 included fleeing police and a misdemeanor for obstructing an officer, cited online records show.Juneau County Circuit Court judge, John Roemer, originally elected in 2004 and then re-elected in 2010 and 2016, had retired in August 2017. He also served as an assistant district attorney for Juneau county and an assistant state public defender.Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Annette Kingsland Ziegler said in a statement:

