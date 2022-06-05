International
https://sputniknews.com/20220605/at-least-two-killed-13-injured-in-philadelphia-shooting-reports-say-1096020903.html
At Least Two Killed, 13 Injured in Philadelphia Shooting, Reports Say
At Least Two Killed, 13 Injured in Philadelphia Shooting, Reports Say
On Friday, US President Joe Biden urged lawmakers while addressing the nation to take immediate action to pass new gun control laws that might help curb the... 05.06.2022, Sputnik International
On Saturday night, two people were killed and at least 13 injured after a shooting incident in Philadelphia, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.The Philadelphia Police Department responded to reports of a person with a firearm in the crowd.Police said that an officer arrived at the scene and saw a man shooting into the downtown crowd and fired his weapon toward the shooter.The alleged suspect sustained a gunshot wound, but it was not confirmed whether that person was shot by the police officer.No police officers were injured.Earlier, US President Joe Biden delivered a speech in which he called on Congress to move forward measures such as red-flag laws and a ban on so-called "assault weapons". Biden's speech came a day after a mass shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a school massacre in Texas on 24 May, and a mass shooting in Buffalo on 14 May.
us, shooting

At Least Two Killed, 13 Injured in Philadelphia Shooting, Reports Say

08:51 GMT 05.06.2022
© AP Photo / Rebecca BlackwellPolice officers stand outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes are being counted, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia.
Police officers stand outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes are being counted, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2022
© AP Photo / Rebecca Blackwell
On Friday, US President Joe Biden urged lawmakers while addressing the nation to take immediate action to pass new gun control laws that might help curb the trend of mass shootings in the country.
On Saturday night, two people were killed and at least 13 injured after a shooting incident in Philadelphia, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.
The Philadelphia Police Department responded to reports of a person with a firearm in the crowd.
Police said that an officer arrived at the scene and saw a man shooting into the downtown crowd and fired his weapon toward the shooter.
The alleged suspect sustained a gunshot wound, but it was not confirmed whether that person was shot by the police officer.
No police officers were injured.
Earlier, US President Joe Biden delivered a speech in which he called on Congress to move forward measures such as red-flag laws and a ban on so-called "assault weapons". Biden's speech came a day after a mass shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a school massacre in Texas on 24 May, and a mass shooting in Buffalo on 14 May.
