One Killed, 8 Injured in Mall Shooting in US City of Phoenix - Reports
One Killed, 8 Injured in Mall Shooting in US City of Phoenix - Reports
MOSCOW, June 4 (Sputnik) - One person was killed and at least eight others were injured in a shooting that took place in a shopping center in the US city of Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday night, media reported.
The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. local time (08:00 GMT), the CBS News broadcaster reported, citing Phoenix police. The exact circumstances of the incident have not yet been established. Police reportedly believe that the shooting was caused by a dispute between young people spending time in the strip mall. The victims were aged between 17 and 24 years.Law enforcement officers cordoned off the area of ​​​​the incident. The police are conducting a large-scale investigation, the broadcaster reported. To date, no one has been detained in connection with the case.On Friday, US President Joe Biden during a national address urged lawmakers to take immediate action to pass new gun control laws that might help curb the trend of mass shootings in the country. Biden's comments came a day after a mass shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a school massacre in Texas on May 24, and a mass shooting in Buffalo on May 14.
19:39 GMT 04.06.2022
MOSCOW, June 4 (Sputnik) - One person was killed and at least eight others were injured in a shooting that took place in a shopping center in the US city of Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday night, media reported.
On Friday, US President Joe Biden during a national address urged lawmakers to take immediate action to pass new gun control laws that might help curb the trend of mass shootings in the country. Biden's comments came a day after a mass shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a school massacre in Texas on May 24, and a mass shooting in Buffalo on May 14.
