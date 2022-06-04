https://sputniknews.com/20220604/western-media-admits-the-west-has-lost-economic-war-1095991507.html
Western Media Admits the West Has Lost Economic War
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Jamarl Thomas discussed wide array of topics, including the upcoming Turkish military operation in Syria
Guests:Elijah Magnier - War Correspondent | Turkish military operation to begin soon in northern SyriaTed Rall - Cartoonist | US President Joe Biden plans to strengthen gun laws to prevent future mass shootingsReverend Gregory Seal-Livingston - Ordained Minister | California mulls a new bill that would pay reparations over slavery.In the first hour, war correspondent Elijah Magnier joined the Fault Lines hosts to discuss the reports about an upcoming military operation in northern Syria by the Turkish Armed Forces. Magnier also touched on the state of the international economy as a result of the sanctions imposed on Russia.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by cartoonist Ted Rall to discuss US President Joe Biden's comments on strengthening gun laws to prevent mass shootings and the administration's shortcomings in combating inflation.In the third hour, Reverend Gregory Seal-Livingston joined hosts Manila Chan and Jamarl Thomas to discuss a new bill in California that would pay reparations over slavery.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Elijah Magnier - War Correspondent | Turkish military operation to begin soon in northern Syria
Ted Rall - Cartoonist | US President Joe Biden plans to strengthen gun laws to prevent future mass shootings
Reverend Gregory Seal-Livingston - Ordained Minister | California mulls a new bill that would pay reparations over slavery.
In the first hour, war correspondent Elijah Magnier joined the Fault Lines hosts to discuss the reports about an upcoming military operation in northern Syria by the Turkish Armed Forces. Magnier also touched on the state of the international economy as a result of the sanctions imposed on Russia.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by cartoonist Ted Rall to discuss US President Joe Biden's comments on strengthening gun laws to prevent mass shootings and the administration's shortcomings in combating inflation.
In the third hour, Reverend Gregory Seal-Livingston joined hosts Manila Chan and Jamarl Thomas to discuss a new bill in California that would pay reparations over slavery.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.