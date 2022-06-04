https://sputniknews.com/20220604/bojo-could-face-rolling-leadership-challenge-amid-reports-of-mulled-change-to-no-confidence-rules-1095993996.html

BoJo Could Face Rolling Leadership Challenge Amid Reports of Mulled Change to 'No Confidence' Rules

From the outset of the “Partygate” row, there have been increasing calls from the opposition and rebel Tory MPs for Boris Johnson to resign. The UK PM is... 04.06.2022, Sputnik International

Amid the controversy over “Partygate”, which has thrust UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the crosshairs, the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, is considering tweaking the rules regarding leadership challenges, reported The Sun.The British politician who is also Tory Member of Parliament (MP) for Altrincham and Sale Wes has reportedly “taken soundings” from Conservative party members on allowing leadership challenges every three to six months instead of the current year’s grace between such moves. It was reported that Brady might be amenable to completely axing the limit altogether.Under the Conservative Party’s rules, a confidence vote is triggered when 15% of its MPs send letters of no confidence to the chair of the 1922 Committee. The party has 359 MPs, so 54 have to send in such letters. All Conservative MPs may vote in the ensuing ballot, with the result dictated by a simple majority.Under current rules, if Boris Johnson won a vote of no confidence, the Prime Minister would be immune to another for a year.But if a change were to be introduced, with the time limit reduced to, say, three months, it would leave the embattled Johnson facing a rolling leadership threat.Sources close to Sir Graham Brady were cited as denying that such plans were being mulled. There has been no official comment on the report from the UK Conservative Party.Rebels ‘Split’ on TacticsThe so-called “Partygate” row from its outset triggered demands from the opposition for the Prime Minister to step down. After both Scotland Yard and senior civil servant Sue Gray wrapped up their respective investigations into the alcohol-fuelled lockdown parties in Downing Street during COVID-19 restrictions in 2020-21, Boris Johnson found himself slapped with just one solitary Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) fine.The Met had meted out the punishment to Johnson, along with his wife, Carrie, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak for having attended a surprise party for the PM’s 56th birthday on 19 June 2020 that was found to have breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Johnson apologised for the incident, but maintained he believed was a work event.However, the row is far from over, as Boris Johnson is now facing an inquiry by the Standards and Privileges Committee into whether he misled Parliament over the afore-said gatherings in Downing Street. The offence could represent a breach of the ministerial code.Besides the traditional calls from the opposition Labour party for the PM to quit over the scandal, a Tory revolt against Johnson has been brewing.After Sue Gray’s report was published, a flurry of MPs confirmed they had submitted formal letters of no confidence in the party leader. Around 24 MPs have publicly called for the Prime Minister to go.However, according to the Daily Mail, the rebellion against the PM is dangerously close to descending into chaos, as anti-Johnson factions are split on what moves they should take.Some rebel MPs are reportedly concerned that if the threshold of no-confidence letters were to be reached in the immediate future, triggering a full ballot, Johnson would have no difficulty winning. Accordingly, writes the publication, these MPs have been urging colleagues to wait until after two by-elections on 23 June before making a move on Johnson.Boris Johnson’s opponents would require more than half of the party's MPs to back removing him if a confidence vote were to be called. The PM’s allies have shot down claims that rebel MPs have accumulated the numbers needed, according to the outlet.Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday he did not believe a vote would be triggered next week, as he “doubts” that even 40 letters have been submitted to Sir Brady.This comes amid reports of infighting among the Tory rebels after former minister Tobias Ellwood suggested, in an article for the House parliamentary magazine, that the UK should rejoin the EU's single market. The move, according to him, could help ease the cost of living crisis.His remarks were seized upon by Boris Johnson’s allies, who suggested that attempts to force a confidence vote next week was explicit evidence of “anti-Brexit bias.”David Frost, the UK’s chief negotiator throughout the Brexit negotiations with the European Union, slammed Ellwood’s arguments as showing that “Brexit really is not safe in his hands or his allies’”.Another senior MP was cited as saying:Foreign Affairs committee chair Tom Tugendhat, who was the first to admit at the start of the year that he would throw his hat into the ring if there were a Conservative party leadership contest, said on Twitter that Tobias Ellwood was “wrong”, and the “Single Market puts the EU in charge.”A similar stance was displayed by some MPs who had been calling to oust Johnson.Senior Tory MP Mark Harper, who has submitted a no confidence letter in the PM, said he categorically disagreed with Ellwood.Yet another Tory MP believed to have submitted a no-confidence letter reportedly said that Brexiters outnumbered Remainers in terms of those who have openly called for a confidence vote.Regarding the potential successor to Johnson, Chancellor Rishi Sunak, previously the favourite, has also seen his reputation tainted by fallout from the “Partygate” row. Sunak was slapped with a fine along with the PM, and has seen his poll ratings plummet over the cost-of-living crisis.Former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt, Tom Tugendhat and Minister of State for Trade Policy Penny Mordaunt have been eyed as potential replacements for Boris Johnson. Some have suggested Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace might also be in the running.As for Boris Johnson, he stated earlier this week that quitting over the “miserable” scandal would be irresponsible, cited “huge pressures” on the economy, and his “massive agenda which I was elected to deliver.”

