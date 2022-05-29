https://sputniknews.com/20220529/report-carrie-johnson-organised-second-law-breaking-party-in-downing-street-1095862046.html

Report: Carrie Johnson Organised Second Law-Breaking Party in Downing Street

Previously unseen messages have suggested that Carrie Johnson organised a second law-breaking lockdown party in her and Boris’ Downing Street flat, according to The Times. Cabinet secretary Simon Case has reportedly been sent a letter unveiling the messages.According to the letter, an aide contacted Mrs Johnson on 19 June 2020 at about 6.15 p.m. to tell her that her husband was heading to the flat, with Carrie replying that she was already in the flat alongside some friends. It is unclear how large the gathering was.The event reportedly occurred hours after the birthday bash to celebrate Boris Johnson's 56th birthday was held down the road in Downing Street. At the time, COVID-19 restrictions banned gatherings of two and more people unless for work purposes.Both the PM and his wife, along with Chancellor Rishi Sunak, were fined by the Metropolitan Police for attending the first party. Following the publication of the report by senior civil servant Sue Gray, who was tasked to investigate the partygate allegations, police issued over 80 fines to Downing Street, but neither the prime minister nor his wife received more than one fine.The new allegations may reignite the partygate scandal, even though a spokesperson for Carrie Johnson told the Times that Gray was aware of the 19 June 2020 messages.Boris Johnson is currently under a parliamentary investigation into whether he lied to MPs over being unaware of rule-breaking in Downing Street during the lockdown. The prime minister denies misleading parliament, but numerous MPs accuse him of being personally involved in boozy socialising at No 10, and call on him to resign.

