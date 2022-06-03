International
Boris Johnson Gets Booed in London During Queen's Jubilee Event - Video
Boris Johnson Gets Booed in London During Queen's Jubilee Event - Video
While the crowd at the cathedral did not seem particularly pleased to see Johnson, it reportedly "remained quiet" when Labour leader Keir Starmer arrived...
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in for a rather unpleasant welcome as he arrived with his wife Carrie Symonds at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on Friday morning to attend the Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee thanksgiving service.Videos that emerged on social media show Johnson being met with boos from the crowd that assembled near the cathedral, just as he stepped out of his car.The prime minister, however, appeared unfazed by this “greeting”, smiling as he and his wife made their way into the cathedral.According to The Guardian, being booed by the crowd “made up of royalists” might be an “ominous sign” for the UK prime minister.“I don’t know if a Tory PM has ever been booed by a crowd of dedicated royalists before, but it feels a lot like he’s lost the dressing room,” one Labour source said as quoted by the newspaper.The newspaper also notes that the crowd “remained quiet” when Labour leader Keir Starmer arrived at the cathedral minutes after BoJo.Boris Johnson has been facing repeated calls from his fellow Tory MPs and from the opposition to resign as he faces an inquiry by the Standards and Privileges Committee into whether he misled Parliament over parties in Downing Street amid COVID lockdown during 2020 and 2021, with the scandal becoming known as the Partygate.
Boris Johnson Gets Booed in London During Queen's Jubilee Event - Video

15:10 GMT 03.06.2022 (Updated: 15:11 GMT 03.06.2022)
© AFP 2022 / MATT DUNHAMBritain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Symonds arrive to attend the National Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen's reign at Saint Paul's Cathedral in London on June 3, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Symonds arrive to attend the National Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen's reign at Saint Paul's Cathedral in London on June 3, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / MATT DUNHAM
While the crowd at the cathedral did not seem particularly pleased to see Johnson, it reportedly “remained quiet” when Labour leader Keir Starmer arrived minutes later.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in for a rather unpleasant welcome as he arrived with his wife Carrie Symonds at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on Friday morning to attend the Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee thanksgiving service.
Videos that emerged on social media show Johnson being met with boos from the crowd that assembled near the cathedral, just as he stepped out of his car.
The prime minister, however, appeared unfazed by this “greeting”, smiling as he and his wife made their way into the cathedral.
According to The Guardian, being booed by the crowd “made up of royalists” might be an “ominous sign” for the UK prime minister.
“I don’t know if a Tory PM has ever been booed by a crowd of dedicated royalists before, but it feels a lot like he’s lost the dressing room,” one Labour source said as quoted by the newspaper.
The newspaper also notes that the crowd “remained quiet” when Labour leader Keir Starmer arrived at the cathedral minutes after BoJo.
Boris Johnson has been facing repeated calls from his fellow Tory MPs and from the opposition to resign as he faces an inquiry by the Standards and Privileges Committee into whether he misled Parliament over parties in Downing Street amid COVID lockdown during 2020 and 2021, with the scandal becoming known as the Partygate.
