https://sputniknews.com/20220603/boris-johnson-gets-booed-in-london-during-queens-jubilee-event-video-1095977353.html

Boris Johnson Gets Booed in London During Queen's Jubilee Event - Video

Boris Johnson Gets Booed in London During Queen's Jubilee Event - Video

While the crowd at the cathedral did not seem particularly pleased to see Johnson, it reportedly “remained quiet” when Labour leader Keir Starmer arrived... 03.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-03T15:10+0000

2022-06-03T15:10+0000

2022-06-03T15:11+0000

uk

boris johnson

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/03/1095977510_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1b1b3e4fc87230bd13a976a06883a739.jpg

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in for a rather unpleasant welcome as he arrived with his wife Carrie Symonds at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on Friday morning to attend the Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee thanksgiving service.Videos that emerged on social media show Johnson being met with boos from the crowd that assembled near the cathedral, just as he stepped out of his car.The prime minister, however, appeared unfazed by this “greeting”, smiling as he and his wife made their way into the cathedral.According to The Guardian, being booed by the crowd “made up of royalists” might be an “ominous sign” for the UK prime minister.“I don’t know if a Tory PM has ever been booed by a crowd of dedicated royalists before, but it feels a lot like he’s lost the dressing room,” one Labour source said as quoted by the newspaper.The newspaper also notes that the crowd “remained quiet” when Labour leader Keir Starmer arrived at the cathedral minutes after BoJo.Boris Johnson has been facing repeated calls from his fellow Tory MPs and from the opposition to resign as he faces an inquiry by the Standards and Privileges Committee into whether he misled Parliament over parties in Downing Street amid COVID lockdown during 2020 and 2021, with the scandal becoming known as the Partygate.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

uk, boris johnson, video