Israel's Lapid Says Revived Iran Nuclear Deal Wouldn't 'Apply to Us in Any Way'

02.06.2022

Speaking to the Jerusalem Post for an interview published on Thursday, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said that if the US and Iran succeeded at reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), it would not affect Jerusalem’s plans to destroy Iran’s nuclear program.“We have told the world we are not willing to take it anymore,” he added. “Iran says we can bring the war to your doorstep, because you will never bring it to ours. This is not going to happen. This is not how it’s going to play" out.”Israel has long waged an espionage war against Iran’s nuclear program, which Tehran says is only for civil purposes like electricity generation and medical research. That has included sabotage of facilities, suicide drone attacks, theft of documents, and assassinations, like the brazen daylight murder of senior nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on the freeway outside Tehran in November 2020.The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have also boasted of planning airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, which it most recently rehearsed earlier this week.Ironically, Israel and the US both have nuclear weapons themselves and the US is the only nation to ever use such weapons in wartime.In response to the US’ move, Iran began reducing its commitments made under the JCPOA, increasing the quality and quantity of uranium it refined. However, those have not approached the purity needed for a viable weapon, and no parallel effort to develop a weapon has been reported by Western intelligence.During his interview, Lapid also said that it was possible the next Arab country for which the US might facilitate normalization of relations with Israel could be Saudi Arabia, another US ally and regional rival of Iran that disapproves of the JCPOA.“With Saudi Arabia, if it will happen, it’ll happen with baby steps," the Israeli foreing minister said. "But I think some of those steps are being taken. I think that the American administration is game for this process, and we appreciate that.”

