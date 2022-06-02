https://sputniknews.com/20220602/imran-khan-hints-at-us-led-conspiracy-to-destabilise-pakistan-1095934951.html

Imran Khan Hints at US-Led 'Conspiracy' to Destabilise Pakistan

Pakistan's Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned of dire consequences if the establishment (judiciary and armed force) "doesn't make the right decision" to restore the people's faith in the political system.The former prime minister added that losing nuclear deterrence capability will weaken national security and lead to the disintegration of the country.Khan alleged that Washington conspired with local leaders to oust his government for pursuing an independent foreign policy, a charge categorically denied by the Pakistani government and the US.“US official Donald Lu met Pakistani ambassador in Washington in March and told that Imran Khan should be dismissed from power through a parliamentary vote. The US official said that we will forgive Pakistan if Imran Khan is ousted through national assembly vote; otherwise, Pakistan will suffer consequences”, Khan repeatedly claimed."I told them if you do this and if this conspiracy (to remove my government) is successful then our economy will go down", Khan said.Ruling out the possibility of returning to the National Assembly, the former premier has sought immediate elections, noting that the current "defining moment" was a "trial for the establishment"."Everyone knows they're the powerbrokers, so they're on trial. This is a trial of the judiciary and the Supreme Court [as well]".The cricketer-turned-politician patted his own back for performing a "miracle" on the economic front despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and some other factors.Pakistan recorded over 13 percent inflation last week, primarily due to record fuel prices. The foreign exchange reserves have plummeted to around $10 billion, which can sustain two months of imports. The Shehbaz Sharif government declared an economic emergency last month, banning imports of luxury items to save foreign currency.Currently, Pakistan is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to resume lending under an arrangement for a $6 billion loan struck in 2019.The Imran Khan government resisted the IMF's dictate to cut the oil subsidies, arguing it would hit a large section of the Pakistani population.Pakistan secured loans and fuel supplies from Saudi Arabia and the UAE under the Imran Khan government, avoiding IMF pressure to liberalise the economy and introduce a series of banking reforms.

