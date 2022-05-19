https://sputniknews.com/20220519/pakistan-declares-economic-emergency-as-it-bans-luxury-imports-to-save-foreign-currency-reserves-1095635848.html

Pakistan Declares Economic Emergency as It Bans Luxury Imports to Save Foreign Currency Reserves

Pakistan Declares Economic Emergency as It Bans Luxury Imports to Save Foreign Currency Reserves

Pakistan is the third country in the South Asia region to ban imports of luxury items in order to curb plummeting foreign exchange reserves. The economic... 19.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-19T14:39+0000

2022-05-19T14:39+0000

2022-05-19T14:39+0000

shehbaz sharif

pakistan

economic crisis

foreign currency reserves

foreign reserves

oil imports

sri lanka

nepal

tehreek-e-insaf (pti)

imran khan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/13/1095636377_0:281:3032:1987_1920x0_80_0_0_3682b3caac1238e90e5af1c0a2ed11cf.jpg

On Thursday, Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif-led government imposed a ban on importing all non-essential luxury items under an "emergency economic plan", saying the decision would "save the country precious foreign exchange".The decision to curb imports came as the Pakistani rupee crashed to an all-time low against the US dollar in the interbank market: at noon local time, one US dollar was valued at PKR 200 in the market, over the ballooning current account deficit and depleting foreign exchange reserves.The banned list includes cars, mobile phones, makeup items, confectionery items, frozen meat, frozen fish, luxury items, lights, chandeliers, bathroom items, and cigarettes.Opposition party PTI has said measures to ban the items will be inconsequential, accusing the newly-formed government of destroying the businesses of small shopkeepers.On Wednesday, Pakistan restarted negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, seeking a second tranche of the financial package of $6 billion to support plummeting foreign reserves, which stand at $10.3 billion. The forex reserves can support only two months of imports.Pakistan is the new entrant in the list of countries facing a forex crisis in the South Asian region, as Nepal earlier also announced similar restrictions on imports of luxury items.Sri Lanka has been facing an unprecedented economic crisis triggered by the drying up of foreign exchange reserves due to a fall in tourism income and the pandemic-induced lockdown.

pakistan

sri lanka

nepal

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

shehbaz sharif, pakistan, economic crisis, foreign currency reserves, foreign reserves, oil imports, sri lanka, nepal, tehreek-e-insaf (pti), imran khan