Gen. Milley Downplays Ukrainian losses amid Russian advances

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Mannila discussed the collapsing defenses of the Ukrainian forces and US General Mark Milley's recent... 02.06.2022, Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Mannila discussed the collapsing defenses of the Ukrainian forces and US General Mark Milley's recent interview with Fox News. This conversation was followed up by a discussion about US President Joe Biden's meeting with the Federal Reserve chief. This was a segway into a conversation about inflation and whether or not Biden will be able to curb it in the coming months. The show concluded with a discussion on the Michael Sussman trial, which saw a verdict in his favor.
This conversation was followed up by a discussion about US President Joe Biden's meeting with the Federal Reserve chief. This was a segue into a conversation about inflation and whether or not Biden will be able to curb it in the coming months. The show concluded with a discussion on the Michael Sussmann trial, which saw a verdict in his favor.Guests:Mark Sleboda - International relations analyst - Ukrainian military setbacks and General Milley's commentsDavid Tawil - Finance expert - Biden to meet with Federal Reserve Chief: why now?Tyler Nixon - Attorney and Counsel to Roger Stone | Sussman verdict is announcedIn the first hour, guest Mark Sleboda joined hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan to discuss the recent battlefield woes for the Ukrainian Armed Forces and their bleak future inside the key city of Severodonetsk. In addition to the battlefield update, there was a conversation about US General Mark Milley's recent comments on Fox News. Milley's comments on Ukraine and the US position on the conflict were later assessed by the guest and hosts.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by David Tawil to discuss the upcoming meeting between the Federal Reserve chief and US President Joe Biden and whether or not the latter can effectively reverse the declining economy, despite a number of failed processes.In the third hour, attorney Tyler Nixon joined the show to talk about the recent verdict of the Michael Sussmann trial, highlighting how he got away with lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and creating mass hysteria around the administration of former US President Donald Trump.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
This conversation was followed up by a discussion about US President Joe Biden's meeting with the Federal Reserve chief. This was a segue into a conversation about inflation and whether or not Biden will be able to curb it in the coming months. The show concluded with a discussion on the Michael Sussmann trial, which saw a verdict in his favor.
Mark Sleboda - International relations analyst - Ukrainian military setbacks and General Milley's comments
David Tawil - Finance expert - Biden to meet with Federal Reserve Chief: why now?
Tyler Nixon - Attorney and Counsel to Roger Stone | Sussman verdict is announced
In the first hour, guest Mark Sleboda joined hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan to discuss the recent battlefield woes for the Ukrainian Armed Forces and their bleak future inside the key city of Severodonetsk. In addition to the battlefield update, there was a conversation about US General Mark Milley's recent comments on Fox News. Milley's comments on Ukraine and the US position on the conflict were later assessed by the guest and hosts.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by David Tawil to discuss the upcoming meeting between the Federal Reserve chief and US President Joe Biden and whether or not the latter can effectively reverse the declining economy, despite a number of failed processes.
In the third hour, attorney Tyler Nixon joined the show to talk about the recent verdict of the Michael Sussmann trial, highlighting how he got away with lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and creating mass hysteria around the administration of former US President Donald Trump.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.