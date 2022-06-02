https://sputniknews.com/20220602/elvis-has-left-the-building-las-vegas-chapels-to-ban-the-king-impersonators-from-hosting-weddings-1095933613.html

Elvis Has Left the Building: Las Vegas Chapels to Ban 'The King' Impersonators From Hosting Weddings

The wedding sector in Sin City, which has no waiting period before the ceremony, allegedly earns $2 billion a year, but with Elvis-themed weddings accounting... 02.06.2022, Sputnik International

Viva Las Vegas? More like Heartbreak Hotel from now on. Authorities are moving to prohibit the use of Elvis Presley impersonators in themed wedding ceremonies, paving the way to throwing Las Vegas chapels into complete disarray, the Associated Press reported.The company that owns the rights to 'The King's' name and image, including those iconic leather-suit and 1970s style versions, is reportedly demanding that chapels in Sin City stop using his likeness when marrying couples. According to the report, Authentic Brands Group delivered cease-and-desist letters to a number of chapels in early May, and they are expected to be compliant by Wednesday, June 1.Any "infringing chapel," of which there are many, that is unable to comply with the restrictions by May 27 should seek legal counsel, according to the letter.The cease-and-desist letter does not prevent an Elvis impersonator from participating in live stage shows and ceremonies, including wedding receptions, per the report, as this type of impersonation is protected by the state's "right of publicity" law. The distinguishing factor is when Elvis' image or appearance is used just to lure customers to a business without the live performance element.The company oversees not only 'the King' himself, but it is in charge of numerous other notable estates, including those of Marilyn Monroe and Muhammad Ali.Couples from all over the world have gone to Vegas in recent decades to get married by an Elvis impersonator, whether legally binding or not, to give their weddings a bit more of a humorous touch. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, a celebrity couple, reportedly joined in the fun last month, saying "I do" in front of an Elvis impersonator.The fun fact is that such a heartbreaking development comes as the upcoming biopic 'Elvis' is set to hit theaters on June 24. One can have no doubt that Presley's career, music, and life will definitely spark interest in the picture, regardless of whether the film is good or not.What would Elvis say to this news, one might ask. One could imagine that 'the King' would answer in his classic rock-and-roll style: "You can do anything, but lay off of my blue suede shoes."

