Medvedev: Western Sanctions Targeting Russia Based on Hatred Against Russian People
09:07 GMT 31.05.2022 (Updated: 09:50 GMT 31.05.2022)
© Sputnik / Julia Ziryanova / Go to the photo bankDmitry Anatolyevich Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia
© Sputnik / Julia Ziryanova/
The ex-president stressed that the resentment against the Russian nation which has emerged in the West is "abominable and irrational".
Deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council and former president, Dmitry Medvedev, lambasted European and US policymakers on Tuesday, saying that the restrictions put on Russia are based on hateful Russophobia.
"The result is abominable - these sanctions are directed specifically against the people of Russia. And no matter what the American and European 'OAP leaders' mutter with their claims of 'punishing your bosses, and we love you, common citizens' - this is pure nonsense", he said in a post published on Telegram.
The politician noted that the decision to freeze Russian assets abroad, as well as land fuel embargos, flight bans, and other measures, look to make the life of the Russian people worse, triggering a deterioration of the country's economy.
"They hate us all! At the heart of these decisions is hatred towards Russia - and its people. Hatred towards our culture - hence the attempt to cancel Tolstoy, Chekhov, Tchaikovsky and Shostakovich. Hatred for our religion - hence the desire to destroy the Russian Orthodox Church and impose sanctions against its patriarch. And it has always been this way", he added.
© Sputnik / Go to the photo bankA Russian serviceman at an airfield in the area of the special military operation in Ukraine.
A Russian serviceman at an airfield in the area of the special military operation in Ukraine.
© Sputnik/
Medvedev stressed that Russians should not accept this hatred, but remember it and "never forgive it". His stern statements came amid the European Union announcing yet another round of sanctions against Moscow.
Previous restrictions have already resulted in rocketing fuel prices in Europe and the US, high inflation, and a threat of food shortages. They were introduced as a response to the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, launched back in February.
Moscow stressed that its goal was to put an end to war crimes committed by Ukrainian troops against civilians during an eight-year-long conflict against the Donbass. President Vladimir Putin said that for eight years, people in Donbass have been subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime, and stressed that Russia fights for the complete demilitarisation and de-Nazification of Ukraine.