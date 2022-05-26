https://sputniknews.com/20220526/sanctions-affect-everyone-developed-nations-havent-seen-inflation-this-high-in-decades-putin-says-1095792488.html

Sanctions Affect Everyone, Developed Nations Haven't Seen Inflation This High in Decades, Putin Says

Sanctions Affect Everyone, Developed Nations Haven't Seen Inflation This High in Decades, Putin Says

Nations around the world have experienced spiralling inflation reminiscient of the stagflation crisis of the 1970s, with prices for food, fuel and other...

inflation

Anti-Russia sanctions seem to have boomeranged around on those who implemented them, and developed economies haven't seen such high levels of inflation in decades, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.Commenting on the West's freeze of hundreds of billions of dollars in Russian assets abroad, Putin warned that such "theft" cannot lead to anything good in the long run."The violation of the rules and norms in the field of international finance and trade cannot lead to anything positive. And to put it simply, it will only lead to problems for those who engage in such behaviour. The theft of other people's assets has never brought anything good for anyone - especially those who engage in such malign activities," Putin said.On the matter of foreign companies' mass exodus from Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine, Putin suggested that their departure may be for the best, with domestic manufacturers taking their place, and market share, inside Russia."Many of our partners from Europe have announced that they are leaving. You know, sometimes, you look at those who are exiting and think, perhaps, 'thank goodness'. We will fill these niches. Our business, our production has grown and will safely sit on grounds prepared by our partners...Nothing will change, and those who want to bring in some kind of luxury goods, they will be able to do so, but it will be a little more expensive for them. But these are people who drove around in 600 Series Mercedes cars. And they'll continue to do so, I assure you, and will bring them in from anywhere, from whatever country," Putin said.But this "isn't important" for Russia, the president suggested. "For the country, for its development, engineering centers, scientific centers that are the basis of its development are what is important. This is what we should think about, and what she would work on both within the Eurasian Economic Union and in a broad sense with our partners - those who want to work with us," he said.Putin also stressed that Moscow has no plans from cutting itself off from the advanced technologies of developed countries, and assured that it would be impossible for the West to "squeeze" Russia out and deprive it of access to such tech in the modern world.Putin boasted that the Eurasian Economic Union, which includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan as members, has already achieved a 75 percent rate of settlements in national currencies, and promised that work would continue "on interfacing and mutual use of national payment systems and bank cards" among the countries.The Russian president stressed that the development of Eurasian integration could not be tied to the current situation in the world political arena, and recalled that the integrative process was launched at the initiative of former Kazakh president Nursultan Nazarbayev in the mid-1990s. Recalling his conversations with Nazarbayev about the EEU initiative, Putin said that the Kazakh president had stressed that Russia would have to choose between more actively and closely cooperating with its post-Soviet partners, or joining the World Trade Organization."While we did not exclude our interest in joining the WTO and building relations with Western partners, we nevertheless considered the building of relations with our immediate neighbours and natural partners within the common economy of the Soviet Union as the highest priority," Putin suggested.

News

