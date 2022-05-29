International
Lavrov: Recent Sanctions Unlikely to Be Lifted, This Is What US Is Telling Allies Behind Close Doors
The Brussels continues discussing new anti-Russia sanctions, including an oil embargo, a high-ranking source told reporters Sunday. Since the start of the spec... 29.05.2022, Sputnik International
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/05/1094507873_0:0:2946:1657_1920x0_80_0_0_7f0f2f02245ff9dd0ed0d4fdfbd7bba0.jpg
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says that he latest Western sanctions against Russia were prepared long ago and are unlikely to be lifted."The speed with which they were introduced and their volume indicate that they were not created overnight, they were being prepared for quite a while. It is unlikely that these sanctions will be lifted," Lavrov said in an interview with French broadcaster TF1.Lavrov noted that in the wake of these revelations, it’s clear the West’s main priority isn’t defending the Ukrainian regime, which he described as a mere "bargaining chip,” but about curbing Russia's development. According to the diplomat, the US considers Russia an obstacle to its goal of establishing a unipolar world – a vision “which Washington proclaimed with the submissive consent of Europe.”According to him, the West was also indifferent to the fact that Ukraine publicly refused to comply with the UN Security Council resolution urging the implementation of the Minsk Accords signed by France and Germany.At the same time, Lavrov noted that liberating Donbass remains a top priority.Russia launched a military operation last month with the stated goal of putting an end to war crimes committed by Ukrainian troops against civilians during an eight-year offensive against Donbass. President Vladimir Putin said that for eight years, people in Donbass have been subjected to what he called a "genocide" by the Kiev regime.
19:23 GMT 29.05.2022 (Updated: 20:10 GMT 29.05.2022)
The Brussels continues discussing new anti-Russia sanctions, including an oil embargo, a high-ranking source told reporters Sunday. Since the start of the spec op in Ukraine, the US allies have rolled out several packages of economic, political and financial sanctions and barred Russian goods from entering and crossing the EU territories.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says that he latest Western sanctions against Russia were prepared long ago and are unlikely to be lifted.
"The speed with which they were introduced and their volume indicate that they were not created overnight, they were being prepared for quite a while. It is unlikely that these sanctions will be lifted," Lavrov said in an interview with French broadcaster TF1.

"At least, the US, not publicly but during contacts with its allies, says that when all this [the crisis in Ukraine] is over the sanctions will remain anyway," Lavrov added.

Lavrov noted that in the wake of these revelations, it’s clear the West’s main priority isn’t defending the Ukrainian regime, which he described as a mere "bargaining chip,” but about curbing Russia's development. According to the diplomat, the US considers Russia an obstacle to its goal of establishing a unipolar world – a vision “which Washington proclaimed with the submissive consent of Europe.”
According to him, the West was also indifferent to the fact that Ukraine publicly refused to comply with the UN Security Council resolution urging the implementation of the Minsk Accords signed by France and Germany.
At the same time, Lavrov noted that liberating Donbass remains a top priority.
Russia launched a military operation last month with the stated goal of putting an end to war crimes committed by Ukrainian troops against civilians during an eight-year offensive against Donbass. President Vladimir Putin said that for eight years, people in Donbass have been subjected to what he called a "genocide" by the Kiev regime.
