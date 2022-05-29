https://sputniknews.com/20220529/lavrov-recent-sanctions-unlikely-to-be-lifted-this-is-what-us-is-telling-allies-behind-close-doors-1095864806.html

Lavrov: Recent Sanctions Unlikely to Be Lifted, This Is What US Is Telling Allies Behind Close Doors

Lavrov: Recent Sanctions Unlikely to Be Lifted, This Is What US Is Telling Allies Behind Close Doors

The Brussels continues discussing new anti-Russia sanctions, including an oil embargo, a high-ranking source told reporters Sunday. Since the start of the spec... 29.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-29T19:23+0000

2022-05-29T19:23+0000

2022-05-29T20:10+0000

russia

ukraine

west

sergei lavrov

sanctions

eu

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/05/1094507873_0:0:2946:1657_1920x0_80_0_0_7f0f2f02245ff9dd0ed0d4fdfbd7bba0.jpg

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says that he latest Western sanctions against Russia were prepared long ago and are unlikely to be lifted."The speed with which they were introduced and their volume indicate that they were not created overnight, they were being prepared for quite a while. It is unlikely that these sanctions will be lifted," Lavrov said in an interview with French broadcaster TF1.Lavrov noted that in the wake of these revelations, it’s clear the West’s main priority isn’t defending the Ukrainian regime, which he described as a mere "bargaining chip,” but about curbing Russia's development. According to the diplomat, the US considers Russia an obstacle to its goal of establishing a unipolar world – a vision “which Washington proclaimed with the submissive consent of Europe.”According to him, the West was also indifferent to the fact that Ukraine publicly refused to comply with the UN Security Council resolution urging the implementation of the Minsk Accords signed by France and Germany.At the same time, Lavrov noted that liberating Donbass remains a top priority.Russia launched a military operation last month with the stated goal of putting an end to war crimes committed by Ukrainian troops against civilians during an eight-year offensive against Donbass. President Vladimir Putin said that for eight years, people in Donbass have been subjected to what he called a "genocide" by the Kiev regime.

https://sputniknews.com/20220521/nato--uk-mulling-pumping-up-moldova-with-blocs-standard-weapons-same-as-ukraine-1095677051.html

ukraine

west

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, ukraine, west, sergei lavrov, sanctions, eu, us