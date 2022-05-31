https://sputniknews.com/20220531/india-plugs-loopholes-in-wheat-export-ban-prompting-western-outcry-1095893529.html

India Plugs Loopholes in Wheat Export Ban Prompting Western Outcry

India Plugs Loopholes in Wheat Export Ban Prompting Western Outcry

New Delhi has restricted wheat exports in order to manage the country's food security situation amid a global shortage of grains. 31.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-31T11:24+0000

2022-05-31T11:24+0000

2022-05-31T11:24+0000

wheat

india

us

exports

piyush goyal

narendra modi

g7

eu

germany

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095760861_0:195:2951:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_92b1aea2d5897e7e36fba637be0bd93b.jpg

India’s Ministry of Commerce has warned wheat exporters that they may face investigation and punitive measures should they be caught exploiting loopholes in a recent wheat export ban.The news came as authorities looked to clamp down on wheat traders illegally using back-dated or forged letters of credit to receive export permits. Letters of credit are issued by the banks to confirm payment for goods. The wheat export ban allows exports where payment was received on or before 13 May.As part of efforts to enforce the ban, the government has directed local officials to verify all documents submitted before issuing permits."In order to plug the loophole, it has been decided that regional authorities will do a physical verification of all letters of credit, whether already approved or under process," the order explained.Equally, investigative proceedings may be opened, with bankers also at risk.India has permitted 1.5 million tonnes of wheat exports with valid letters of credit after the 13 May ban came into effect. The country has received requests for an additional 1.5 million tonnes of wheat from countries such as Bangladesh, Egypt, and Guyana, which face grain shortages, Reuters reported on Monday.The European Union and the US have criticised New Delhi for imposing restrictions on wheat exports, claiming that the decision could aggravate the global food crisis.However, the Indian government has maintained its position, publishing data on the country's minute share in the global wheat market of less than one percent. Russia and Ukraine are the largest global producers of wheat, together supplying over a quarter of global demand prior to the ongoing crisis in Europe.

https://sputniknews.com/20220517/indias-wheat-ban-why-washington--g7-bloc-have-zero-moral-right-to-lecture-new-delhi-1095583054.html

germany

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

wheat, india, us, exports, piyush goyal, narendra modi, g7, eu, germany, russia, ukraine, un world food program (wfp), food crisis