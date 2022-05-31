https://sputniknews.com/20220531/eu-should-become-a-major-military-force-borrell-says-1095891482.html

EU Should Become a Major Military Force, Borrell Says

Earlier this month, Josep Borrell argued that Brussels would like to “weaken the Russian war machine” in Ukraine, but does not want a direct confrontation with... 31.05.2022, Sputnik International

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrel has called for the bloc to be turned into a major military force.In this regard, he called on the EU countries to follow the NATO members’ example and increase their defence spending.The remarks come Borrell said earlier in May that the EU run out of military hardware helping Ukraine and urged member states to bolster their defence capabilities.This followed he making it clear that the EU is seeking to avoid a direct confrontation with Moscow, even though the bloc wants to “weaken the Russian war machine”.“We are saying that we’re not taking part in the [Ukraine] conflict, but we’re taking sides. We want to weaken the Russian war machine. We want to weaken the ability of [Vladimir] Putin and his regime to baselessly attack a sovereign country. We want to help Ukraine defend itself. But we don’t want to go to war with Russia”, he told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.Borrell stressed that the EU must “do more” in order to weaken the “Russian war machine”, including by supplying Ukraine with more weapons, weakening the Russian economy, and “isolating” Moscow internationally.Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored that the policy of trying to "contain and weaken" Russia was a long-term strategy pursued by the West. Speaking to UN Chief Antonio Guterres on 26 April, the Russian president stressed that Moscow has not given up hope on reaching a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine crisis, notwithstanding efforts by Kiev to sabotage the negotiation.On 24 February, Putin announced the beginning of a special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine following request for help from the Donbass republics amid increasing attacks on them by the Ukrainian Army.

