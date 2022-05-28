https://sputniknews.com/20220528/henry-kissinger-advises-to-end-the-conflict-in-ukraine-1095839041.html
Henry Kissinger Advises to End the Conflict in Ukraine
Henry Kissinger Advises to End the Conflict in Ukraine
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including US gas prices reaching a new all time record high, Kissinger's stance on conflict in Ukraine, and Senate Republicans blocking the creation of 'domestic terrorism task force' bill.
Henry Kissinger Advises to End the Conflict in Ukraine
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including U.S. gas prices reaching a new all time record high, and Senate Republicans blocking the creation of 'domestic terrorism task force' bill.
GUESTTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Incel Culture, The Left Has Been Played, and Who Really Runs Things ?Elbert Guillory - Attorney, Former Louisiana State Senator | Rural Vs Urban Voters, Louisiana Politics, and The SCOTUS LeakIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about DNC operatives, scammers, and donor money in politics. Ted discussed how the Democrat party had been co opted and liberals uncomfortable with the truth. Ted described his process for creating a political cartoon and President Biden's decision to send more weapons to Ukraine.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Elbert Guillory about Louisana Republicans, voting laws in lousiana, and abortion in Louisana. Elbert discussed the fate of abortion in Louisana and the Roe v Wade SCOTUS leak. Elbert explained the difference between rural and urban voters in Louisiana and the infighting between Louisana Republicans.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Henry Kissinger Advises to End the Conflict in Ukraine
07:00 GMT 28.05.2022 (Updated: 10:03 GMT 28.05.2022)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including US gas prices reaching a new all time record high, Kissinger's stance on conflict in Ukraine, and Senate Republicans blocking the creation of 'domestic terrorism task force' bill.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Incel Culture, The Left Has Been Played, and Who Really Runs Things ?
Elbert Guillory - Attorney, Former Louisiana State Senator | Rural Vs Urban Voters, Louisiana Politics, and The SCOTUS Leak
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about DNC operatives, scammers, and donor money in politics. Ted discussed how the Democrat party had been co opted and liberals uncomfortable with the truth. Ted described his process for creating a political cartoon and President Biden's decision to send more weapons to Ukraine.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Elbert Guillory about Louisana Republicans, voting laws in lousiana, and abortion in Louisana. Elbert discussed the fate of abortion in Louisana and the Roe v Wade SCOTUS leak. Elbert explained the difference between rural and urban voters in Louisiana and the infighting between Louisana Republicans.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.