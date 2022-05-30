https://sputniknews.com/20220530/there-is-no-choice-neymar-breaks-silence-on-psg-future-amid-parc-des-princes-exit-rumours-1095867609.html

'There is No Choice': Neymar Breaks Silence on PSG Future Amid Parc des Princes Exit Rumours

Ever since Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) lost to eventual champions Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) Round of 16, rumours have escalated in the... 30.05.2022, Sputnik International

Neymar has opened up about his future with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), with the Brazil superstar making it clear that he wished to stay with the French outfit despite reports that the club's Qatari owners were unhappy with his performance and thinking about selling him during the summer transfer window.Neymar arrived in France back in 2017 on a world-record transfer fee of $260 million. In his five years with PSG, Neymar has powered the Paris-based club to multiple titles in the French top-flight but has failed to solve the Champions League riddle for them.The star-studded team that also features Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in its ranks has never won Europe's coveted prize.Neymar, whose contract with PSG only expires in 2025, dismissed reports that he was set to depart the French giants as he insisted that he wanted to win the Champions League for the French giants.The uncertainty surrounding Neymar's PSG future intensified in recent days, especially after Mbappe signed a three-year extension with the club.Reports in both the French and Spanish press have said that besides securing perhaps one of the biggest contracts in the history of football, Mbappe has been handed the "sporting project" at PSG.The "sporting project" here means that the World Cup winner will have the power to hire and sack players and the manager at PSG, which makes Neymar's situation extremely volatile.Yet Neymar was happy with Mbappe's decision to stay with the French heavyweights."I was very happy, very happy that Kylian decided to stay. I think the PSG project is the right one for his career," Neymar concluded.

