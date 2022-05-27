https://sputniknews.com/20220527/sergio-aguero-backs-lionel-messi-to-scale-barcelona-like-heights-at-psg-next-season-1095824159.html

Sergio Aguero Backs Lionel Messi to Scale Barcelona-Like Heights at PSG Next Season

Sergio Aguero Backs Lionel Messi to Scale Barcelona-Like Heights at PSG Next Season

Messi's low goal tally in his first season with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has been a matter of great debate among the football community. While his performance... 27.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-27T13:49+0000

2022-05-27T13:49+0000

2022-05-27T13:49+0000

sport

sport

sport

lionel messi

lionel messi

paris saint-germain (psg)

psg

sergio aguero

football

football

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1b/1095826214_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_cc2f5efa6279858a0a93c791f8744568.jpg

Lionel Messi's national team colleague and ex-Man City forward Sergio Aguero has claimed that the former's PSG performances are bound to "improve", as the legendary star gets accustomed to life in the "City of Love".Calling Messi a "winner", Aguero declared that Messi's next season would be "even better" at the Parc des Princes.In his first season in Paris, Messi failed to attain the lofty standards he had set for himself in Catalonia, having scored just 11 goals across competitions for the French outfit this term.But these numbers look much worse when one realises that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner could only hit the back of the net on only six occasions in Ligue 1, the top domestic tournament in France.Yet Aguero is convinced the 34-year-old megastar will deliver the goods in 2022-23, as he will have adapted to PSG's style of play and understood his role in the team as well.Messi and PSG's other stars are on a break currently, having concluded the 2021-22 campaign with a Ligue 1 title on 21 May.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, lionel messi, lionel messi, paris saint-germain (psg), psg, sergio aguero, football, football, champions league