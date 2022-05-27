https://sputniknews.com/20220527/sergio-aguero-backs-lionel-messi-to-scale-barcelona-like-heights-at-psg-next-season-1095824159.html
Sergio Aguero Backs Lionel Messi to Scale Barcelona-Like Heights at PSG Next Season
Lionel Messi's national team colleague and ex-Man City forward Sergio Aguero has claimed that the former's PSG performances are bound to "improve", as the legendary star gets accustomed to life in the "City of Love".Calling Messi a "winner", Aguero declared that Messi's next season would be "even better" at the Parc des Princes.In his first season in Paris, Messi failed to attain the lofty standards he had set for himself in Catalonia, having scored just 11 goals across competitions for the French outfit this term.But these numbers look much worse when one realises that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner could only hit the back of the net on only six occasions in Ligue 1, the top domestic tournament in France.Yet Aguero is convinced the 34-year-old megastar will deliver the goods in 2022-23, as he will have adapted to PSG's style of play and understood his role in the team as well.Messi and PSG's other stars are on a break currently, having concluded the 2021-22 campaign with a Ligue 1 title on 21 May.
