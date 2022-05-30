International
LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Targets DPR and LPR With Heavy Artillery, Authorities Say
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, after intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops in Donbass prompted mass evacuations... 30.05.2022, Sputnik International
Ukrainian 122 mm MLRS BM-21 Grad fires rocket during a military exercise at a shooting range close to Devichiki in the Kiev region on October 28, 2016 - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Targets DPR and LPR With Heavy Artillery, Authorities Say

05:18 GMT 30.05.2022
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, after intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops in Donbass prompted mass evacuations of civilians, forcing the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics to ask Moscow for protection.
Russian forces and the Donbass militias continue their offensive, pressing the Ukrainian troops from their positions.
At the same time, Kiev’s troops continue to shell the territory of the DPR and LPR, which has resulted in mass casualties, including the death of children: Donetsk authorities previously reported that 35 minors had been killed in the republic since February.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
06:23 GMT 30.05.2022
EU Envoys to Discuss 6th Package of Sanctions Against Russia Ahead of Summit, Presidency Says

"Permanent Representatives meet this morning to examine the preparation of the sixth package of sanctions against Russia," the French delegation tweeted.

06:22 GMT 30.05.2022
Three People Wounded After Terrorists Detonate Car Bomb in Melitopol, Source Says
06:11 GMT 30.05.2022
Ukrainian Forces Shell DPR 86 Times Over Past Day, Killing at Least 4 Civilians
