Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, after intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops in Donbass prompted mass evacuations of civilians, forcing the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics to ask Moscow for protection.
Russian forces and the Donbass militias continue their offensive, pressing the Ukrainian troops from their positions.
At the same time, Kiev’s troops continue to shell the territory of the DPR and LPR, which has resulted in mass casualties, including the death of children: Donetsk authorities previously reported that 35 minors had been killed in the republic since February.
